Identillect Technologies Corp: Identillect Partners with Avit Soluciones in Mexico

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V:ID) (Frankfurt:8ID), an industry pioneer in email security solutions, is continuing its expansion into Mexico. Ranked #2 in cyber-attacks among Latin American countries, Mexico is becoming a core market for Identillect's flagship Delivery Trust® encrypted email solution. Identillect is partnering with IT consulting and installations firm Avit Soluciones ("Avit") to implement Delivery Trust® across Avit's offerings to business owners throughout Mexico and Latin America.

Delivery Trust® leverages the Ethereum blockchain for a uniquely secure solution. By drawing on the inherent value proposition of the blockchain ledger, Delivery Trust® relies on eleven unique integrity factors to create a digital fingerprint which cannot be altered. This digital fingerprint is then encrypted by the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) providing an ultra-secure key.

"We chose Identillect because of its ease of use and quick installation," said Enrique Guzman, Director of Data Center Solutions for Avit Soluciones. "Because it integrates simply with existing email platforms that workers are already comfortable with such as Gmail, Outlook and O365, there's no downtime in learning a new system. Our clients increasingly place a priority on maximizing business operations and minimizing disruptions, while securing high levels of protection on their email communications."

"Companies in Mexico continue to recognize the distinct threat of global cybercriminals," said Todd Sexton, Identillect CEO. "We are anticipating real promise in the Mexican cybersecurity market - it is severely underserved, heavily assaulted, and offers minimal government protections. The Delivery Trust platform deploys incredibly fast, and seamlessly integrates with all the popular email clients such as Gmail, Outlook, and Office 365, so there's no additional learning curve for employees to overcome and email recipients don't need to register to view encrypted emails on their end. Identillect Technologies is committed to delivering dynamic and secure solutions to Avit's more than 1,000 enterprise business customers. We look forward to collaborating with their consulting groups as we continue our global expansion."

About Avit Solutions

AVIT Soluciones is a technology solutions firm composed of professional engineers with decades of experience in regional technology markets applied to audio and video solutions, physical infrastructure, security and data center solutions. By utilizing strategic alliances with the best brands in technology and specialized engineers in each area, they offer high-level customized solutions across market sectors, aligned to the objectives of their clients across the regions of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California, Chihuahua, and Tijuana.

Avit Soluciones has the competitive advantage of integrating nine business units as turnkey solutions. In this way, their motto "One Shop Solution in Technology" offers their customers the complete technology solution in one place, covering: Audio and Video solutions, Auto ID, Communication, Physical Infrastructure, Business computer equipment, Security (CCTV, access control, intercoms), Data Center Solutions, KPI Industrial Automation, Communication and High-Volume Printing.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of blockchain-embedded email encryption services. Its flagship Delivery Trust® cybersecurity platform provides ultra secure email communications, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

