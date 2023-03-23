Please read the full announcement in PDF
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|46,570
|46,740
|14:33
|46,580
|46,700
|14:33
Please read the full announcement in PDF
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:30
|Novozymes A/S: Trading by management and close relations of management
|Please read the full announcement in PDF
► Artikel lesen
|08.03.
|Chr. Hansen Holding A/S: Publication of exemption document in relation to the proposed combination of Chr. Hansen and Novozymes, confirmation of outlook for 2022/23 and proposed candidates to the Board of Directors of the combined company
|08.03.
|Invitation to an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Novozymes A/S
|08.03.
|Novozymes A/S: Publication of exemption document in relation to the proposed combination of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, confirmation of outlook for 2023 and proposed candidates to the Board of Directors of the combined company
|03.03.
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (03.03.2023)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC US01973R1014 0,23 USD 0,217 EUR AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD CA03074G1090 0,03 CAD 0,0208 EUR AMPOL...
► Artikel lesen