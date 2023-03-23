Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JP9Y ISIN: DK0060336014 Ticker-Symbol: NZM2 
Tradegate
23.03.23
13:18 Uhr
46,580 Euro
+0,200
+0,43 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,57046,74014:33
46,58046,70014:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2023 | 11:30
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novozymes A/S: Trading by management and close relations of management

Please read the full announcement in PDF


Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.