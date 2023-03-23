Grid Dynamics Achieves AWS Data & Analytics Competency Partner Status

Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics has received recognition as an AWS Data & Analytics Competency Partner.

The AWS Data & Analytics Competency differentiates Grid Dynamics as a company that can help customers collect, store, govern, and analyze data at any scale.

Demand for AWS has grown significantly in recent years, and by achieving the AWS Data & Analytics competency, Grid Dynamics is well-positioned to attract new clients seeking expertise and leadership in data platforms, data engineering, and data analytics services.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today that it has been named an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data & Analytics Competency Partner. This designation recognizes Grid Dynamics' track record of successfully delivering AWS services to multiple clients. This is the third AWS Competency designation granted to Grid Dynamics, with the other two being the AWS DevOps Competency and the AWS Migration Competency.

With 15 years of extensive expertise on AWS, CloudOps and DevOps, and over 450 AWS Certifications, Grid Dynamics provides businesses with flexible and scalable solutions to drive digital value in the cloud. And its newly earned AWS Data & Analytics Competency designation further differentiates Grid Dynamics as a company that can help customers evaluate and use the tools and best practices for collecting, storing, governing, and analyzing data at any scale.

"Grid Dynamics was founded as a cloud-native company with engineering and delivery excellence as pillars of its success, and we've always been laser-focused on helping our clients transform and grow their businesses in the most efficient and expeditious manner" said Ilya Katsov, VP of Technology at Grid Dynamics. "And to address client needs we developed over 10 pre-packaged solutions for accelerating cloud migration that are currently available in the AWS Marketplace", said Mr. Katsov.

"We take tremendous pride in enhancing our technical capabilities. Earning the AWS Data & Analytics Competency is an acknowledgment of our skills and a result of several successful delivery projects for our joint customers. We will continue to invest in building our expertise and helping enterprises leverage AWS for positive business outcomes" said Rahul Bindlish, Vice President, Strategic Business Development at Grid Dynamics.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience , big data , analytics , search , artificial intelligence , cloud & DevOps , and application modernization . Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, India, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding our product capabilities, benefits of AWS competency designations and our company's future growth.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting product capabilities, the benefits of AWS competency designations, and our company's growth.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed February 28, 2023 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

