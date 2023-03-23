Commercial Metals Company Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

- Second quarter net earnings of $179.8 million, or $1.51 per diluted share
- Core EBITDA of $302.8 million
- Volume and value of North America downstream backlog near all-time highs
- Project bid volumes grew by a double-digit percentage year-over-year, signaling strength in upcoming construction season
- Arizona 2 project start-up on target; expected to begin production in the spring of 2023
IRVING, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2023. Net earnings were $179.8 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $383.3 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion .
During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company recorded a net after-tax benefit of $14.0 million related to the settlement of an incentive resulting from the previous capital investment at CMC's Steel Oklahoma micro mill. This benefit was partially offset by approximately $5.4 million in net after-tax costs associated with ongoing commissioning efforts at Arizona 2. Excluding these items, second quarter adjusted earnings were $171.3 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $187.6 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The second quarter of fiscal 2022 included a net after-tax benefit of $195.8 million, primarily related to a gain on the sale of real estate in Southern California . "Adjusted EBITDA," "core EBITDA," "adjusted earnings" and "adjusted earnings per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, can be found in the financial tables that follow.
Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "CMC achieved strong financial results during the second quarter while managing a number of challenges, including weather-related shipment disruptions in our core geographies, costs associated with a major planned outage and steel product metal margin pressures. These headwinds notwithstanding, our key internal indicators remain positive, signaling a strong outlook for demand conditions in North America during the 2023 construction season and beyond. We are entering spring with record backlog value for this time of year and continue to experience healthy project bid volumes, giving us confidence in the strength of our book of business. Additionally, CMC stands to benefit from sustainable strong demand from reshoring-oriented industrial projects and public infrastructure work, the more rebar-intensive nature of which represents a long-term tailwind for our business."
Ms. Smith continued, "The start-up of our Arizona 2 mill by the end of this spring positions CMC to capitalize on these emerging structural trends. We are currently finalizing on-site preparation for commissioning and are excited to ramp up this world-class asset, the first in the world to have merchant bar production capabilities in a continuous process. Together with our fourth micro mill under development in Berkeley County, West Virginia and our Tensar growth platform, we continue to expect that our strategic investments will meaningfully enhance CMC's through-the-cycle cash flows and return on capital, creating substantial value for our shareholders while also enhancing our leadership position in sustainability metrics."
The Company's balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong as of February 28, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents ended the quarter at $604.0 million, while available liquidity totaled $1.5 billion . CMC repurchased 330,000 shares of common stock during the quarter, returning $17.2 million of cash to shareholders. As of February 28, 2023, $121.8 million remained available under the current share repurchase authorization.
On March 22, 2023, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on April 3, 2023. The dividend to be paid on April 12, 2023, marks the 234th consecutive quarterly payment by the Company, and represents a 14% increase from the dividend paid in April 2022.
Business Segments - Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Review
Demand for CMC's finished steel products in North America remained healthy during the quarter, though construction activity slowed in certain geographies due to weather-related disruptions. Downstream bid volumes, a significant indicator of the construction project pipeline, improved from a year ago, resulting in expansion of contract backlog volume and value levels compared to the prior year period. Demand from industrial end markets, which are important for merchant products, were stable on both a sequential and year-over-year basis.
The North America segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $299.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, in comparison to $535.5 million in the prior year period. Excluding a $273.3 million gain on the sale of real estate recognized during the prior year period, the current year results represent a 14% increase. The improvement was driven by expanded margins over scrap cost on shipments of steel and downstream products. Controllable costs per ton of finished steel increased compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily due to a significant scheduled replacement project that occurred during the quarter, as well as lower fixed cost leverage on seasonally slower shipments. Per unit costs of several key consumables continued to moderate throughout the quarter after reaching a peak late in fiscal 2022.
Shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, were relatively unchanged from the prior year period. Volume growth was constrained by weather challenges that included freezing and icy conditions in Texas and Oklahoma and flooding in California. The average selling price for steel products decreased by $56 per ton compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022, while the cost of scrap utilized declined $90 per ton, resulting in a year-over-year increase of $34 per ton in steel products margin over scrap. The average selling price for downstream products increased by $249 per ton from the prior year period and $19 per ton on a sequential quarter basis.
The Europe segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, down 84% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $81.1 million for the prior year period. The decline was driven by higher energy costs, lower metal margins, and a modest reduction in shipment volumes. Europe end market demand was mixed during the quarter. Polish construction activity continued to grow modestly on a year-over-year basis, while industrial production across Central Europe continued to contract. CMC's advantageous cost position and operational flexibility provided the ability to maintain strong shipment levels. Second quarter of fiscal 2023 volume of 436,000 tons was 20% above the average quarterly level of the last 10 years.
Average selling price decreased by $95 per ton in the second quarter compared to the prior year period, while the cost of scrap utilized declined $55 per ton. The result was a year-over-year decline in margin over scrap of $40 per ton. Average selling price and margin over scrap also decreased on a sequential basis by $36 per ton and $59 per ton, respectively.
Outlook
Ms. Smith said, "We remain confident in our outlook for financial performance in fiscal 2023, and we expect to generate sequential improvement in core EBITDA during the third quarter. North America finished steel product shipments are anticipated to improve from second quarter levels due to normal seasonality, the recovery of volumes delayed by weather disruptions, and the support of a historically high downstream backlog. We expect current and new industrial projects, as well as growing levels of state and federal infrastructure spending, will support CMC's North America volumes in the quarters ahead. In Europe, we anticipate seasonal improvement, and expect shipment levels will remain above the long-term historical average due to the enhanced production capabilities of our facilities."
Ms. Smith added, "In the third quarter, we look forward to commissioning our Arizona 2 micro mill, representing the next phase of growth at CMC, and we also anticipate that recent North America long steel price increase announcements will stabilize metal margins at historically high levels. At the same time, the third quarter will be impacted by a scheduled upgrade project similar in magnitude to the planned outage taken during the second quarter."
Conference Call
CMC invites you to listen to a live broadcast of its second quarter fiscal 2023 conference call today, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET . Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lawrence, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. The call is accessible via our website at www.cmc.com. In the event you are unable to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on our website on the next business day. Financial and statistical information presented in the broadcast are located on CMC's website under "Investors."
About Commercial Metals Company
Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland . Through its Tensar operations, CMC is a leading global provider of innovative ground and soil stabilization solutions selling into more than 80 national markets through two major product lines: Tensar® geogrids and Geopier® foundation systems.
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
2/28/2023
11/30/2022
8/31/2022
5/31/2022
2/28/2022
2/28/2023
2/28/2022
North America
Net sales
$ 1,640,933
$ 1,816,899
$ 1,997,636
$ 2,033,150
$ 1,614,224
$ 3,457,832
$ 3,267,846
Adjusted EBITDA
299,311
377,956
370,516
379,355
535,463
677,267
803,987
External tons shipped
Raw materials
321
316
359
353
329
637
663
Rebar
425
461
451
505
407
886
849
Merchant and other
236
243
249
274
245
479
502
Steel products
661
704
700
779
652
1,365
1,351
Downstream products
311
382
432
399
327
693
727
Average selling price per ton
Raw materials
$ 868
$ 824
$ 950
$ 1,207
$ 1,103
$ 846
$ 1,068
Steel products
985
1,020
1,104
1,110
1,041
1,003
1,007
Downstream products
1,418
1,399
1,348
1,244
1,169
1,408
1,126
Cost of raw materials per ton
$ 639
$ 598
$ 717
$ 908
$ 834
$ 618
$ 800
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
$ 346
$ 325
$ 387
$ 472
$ 436
$ 335
$ 432
Steel products metal margin per ton
$ 639
$ 695
$ 717
$ 638
$ 605
$ 668
$ 575
Europe
Net sales
$ 355,633
$ 406,513
$ 412,264
$ 484,564
$ 395,758
$ 762,146
$ 724,814
Adjusted EBITDA
12,949
64,505
64,096
120,974
81,149
77,454
160,981
External tons shipped
Rebar
183
204
177
170
172
387
275
Merchant and other
253
269
251
306
278
522
540
Steel products
436
473
428
476
450
909
815
Average selling price per ton
Steel products
$ 756
$ 792
$ 888
$ 967
$ 851
$ 775
$ 859
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
$ 389
$ 366
$ 435
$ 530
$ 444
$ 377
$ 439
Steel products metal margin per ton
$ 367
$ 426
$ 453
$ 437
$ 407
$ 398
$ 420
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2/28/2023
11/30/2022
8/31/2022
5/31/2022
2/28/2022
2/28/2023
2/28/2022
Net sales
North America
$ 1,640,933
$ 1,816,899
$ 1,997,636
$ 2,033,150
$ 1,614,224
$ 3,457,832
$ 3,267,846
Europe
355,633
406,513
412,264
484,564
395,758
762,146
724,814
Corporate and Other
21,437
3,901
(2,835)
(1,987)
(1,094)
25,338
(1,971)
Total net sales
$ 2,018,003
$ 2,227,313
$ 2,407,065
$ 2,515,727
$ 2,008,888
$ 4,245,316
$ 3,990,689
Adjusted EBITDA
North America
$ 299,311
$ 377,956
$ 370,516
$ 379,355
$ 535,463
$ 677,267
$ 803,987
Europe
12,949
64,505
64,096
120,974
81,149
77,454
160,981
Corporate and Other
(15,573)
(39,725)
(32,227)
(35,049)
(52,493)
(55,298)
(86,827)
Total adjusted EBITDA
$ 296,687
$ 402,736
$ 402,385
$ 465,280
$ 564,119
$ 699,423
$ 878,141
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended February 28,
Six Months Ended February 28,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
$ 2,018,003
$ 2,008,888
$ 4,245,316
$ 3,990,689
Costs and operating expenses (income):
Cost of goods sold
1,621,763
1,614,965
3,341,177
3,201,375
Selling, general and administrative expenses
150,427
127,985
306,550
251,563
Interest expense
9,945
12,011
22,990
23,046
Asset impairments
36
1,228
45
1,228
Loss on debt extinguishment
27
16,052
178
16,052
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
315
(273,099)
387
(274,082)
1,782,513
1,499,142
3,671,327
3,219,182
Earnings before income taxes
235,490
509,746
573,989
771,507
Income taxes
55,641
126,432
132,366
155,304
Net earnings
$ 179,849
$ 383,314
$ 441,623
$ 616,203
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 1.53
$ 3.16
$ 3.77
$ 5.08
Diluted
$ 1.51
$ 3.12
$ 3.71
$ 5.02
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.16
$ 0.14
$ 0.32
$ 0.28
Average basic shares outstanding
117,224,517
121,458,196
117,249,266
121,293,030
Average diluted shares outstanding
118,723,259
122,852,410
118,985,098
122,747,981
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
February 28, 2023
August 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 603,966
$ 672,596
Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,928 and $4,990)
1,263,547
1,358,907
Inventories, net
1,144,268
1,169,696
Prepaid and other current assets
266,365
240,269
Total current assets
3,278,146
3,441,468
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,159,730
1,910,871
Intangible assets, net
248,723
257,409
Goodwill
278,711
249,009
Other noncurrent assets
519,541
378,270
Total assets
$ 6,484,851
$ 6,237,027
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 422,814
$ 428,055
Accrued expenses and other payables
378,572
540,136
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings
264,762
388,796
Total current liabilities
1,066,148
1,356,987
Deferred income taxes
303,367
250,302
Other noncurrent liabilities
232,415
230,060
Long-term debt
1,099,728
1,113,249
Total liabilities
2,701,658
2,950,598
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 117,205,307 and 117,496,053 shares
1,290
1,290
Additional paid-in capital
374,440
382,767
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
24,496
(114,451)
Retained earnings
3,716,537
3,312,438
Less treasury stock, 11,855,357 and 11,564,611 shares at cost
(333,802)
(295,847)
Stockholders' equity
3,782,961
3,286,197
Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests
232
232
Total stockholders' equity
3,783,193
3,286,429
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 6,484,851
$ 6,237,027
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended February 28,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
Net earnings
$ 441,623
$ 616,203
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
102,399
82,360
Stock-based compensation
33,624
25,870
Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes
26,930
34,980
Write-down of inventory
5,532
123
Net loss (gain) on disposals of assets
387
(274,082)
Loss on debt extinguishment
178
16,052
Asset impairments
45
1,228
Other
4,006
712
Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction
(17,659)
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
(38,158)
(449,078)
Net cash flows from operating activities
558,907
54,368
Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(289,251)
(191,562)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(65,153)
-
Proceeds from insurance
2,456
3,081
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and other
531
309,563
Other
(1,185)
-
Net cash flows from (used by) investing activities
(352,602)
121,082
Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net
-
740,403
Repayments of long-term debt
(160,263)
(313,174)
Debt issuance costs
(1,800)
(2,977)
Debt extinguishment costs
(96)
(13,642)
Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities
74,963
190,730
Repayments under accounts receivable facilities
(77,843)
(215,196)
Treasury stock acquired
(66,323)
(17,010)
Tax withholdings related to share settlements, net of purchase plans
(14,789)
(10,719)
Dividends
(37,524)
(34,011)
Net cash flows from (used by) financing activities
(283,675)
324,404
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
6,545
(1,283)
Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
(70,825)
498,571
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
679,243
501,129
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 608,418
$ 999,700
Supplemental information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 114,585
$ 133,194
Cash paid for interest
35,036
24,916
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 603,966
$ 846,587
Restricted cash
4,452
153,113
Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
$ 608,418
$ 999,700
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.
Adjusted EBITDA, core EBITDA and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings on a diluted per share basis.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.
A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA and core EBITDA is provided below:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2/28/2023
11/30/2022
8/31/2022
5/31/2022
2/28/2022
2/28/2023
2/28/2022
Net earnings
$ 179,849
$ 261,774
$ 288,630
$ 312,429
$ 383,314
$ 441,623
$ 616,203
Interest expense
9,945
13,045
14,230
13,433
12,011
22,990
23,046
Income taxes
55,641
76,725
49,991
92,590
126,432
132,366
155,304
Depreciation and amortization
51,216
51,183
49,081
43,583
41,134
102,399
82,360
Asset impairments
36
9
453
3,245
1,228
45
1,228
Adjusted EBITDA
296,687
402,736
402,385
465,280
564,119
699,423
878,141
Non-cash equity compensation
16,949
16,675
9,122
11,986
16,251
33,624
25,870
Mill operational start-up costs(1)
6,811
5,574
-
-
-
12,385
-
Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction
(17,659)
-
-
-
-
(17,659)
-
Acquisition and integration related costs and other
-
-
1,008
4,478
-
-
3,165
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
-
-
6,506
2,169
-
-
-
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
-
-
(273,315)
-
(273,315)
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
-
16,052
-
16,052
Core EBITDA
$ 302,788
$ 424,985
$ 419,021
$ 483,913
$ 323,107
$ 727,773
$ 649,913
(1)
Net of depreciation and non-cash equity compensation.
A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings is provided below:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2/28/2023
11/30/2022
8/31/2022
5/31/2022
2/28/2022
2/28/2023
2/28/2022
Net earnings
$ 179,849
$ 261,774
$ 288,630
$ 312,429
$ 383,314
$ 441,623
$ 616,203
Asset impairments
36
9
453
3,245
1,228
45
1,228
Mill operational start-up costs
6,825
5,584
-
-
-
12,409
-
Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction
(17,659)
-
-
-
-
(17,659)
-
Acquisition and integration related costs and other
-
-
1,008
4,478
-
-
3,165
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
-
-
6,506
2,169
-
-
-
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
-
-
(273,315)
-
(273,315)
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
-
16,052
-
16,052
Total adjustments (pre-tax)
$ (10,798)
$ 5,593
$ 7,967
$ 9,892
$ (256,035)
$ (5,205)
$ (252,870)
Tax items
International restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
-
(36,237)
Related tax effects on adjustments
2,268
(1,175)
(1,673)
(2,077)
60,274
1,093
59,609
Total tax items
2,268
(1,175)
(1,673)
(2,077)
60,274
1,093
23,372
Adjusted earnings
$ 171,319
$ 266,192
$ 294,924
$ 320,244
$ 187,553
$ 437,511
$ 386,705
Net earnings per diluted share
$ 1.51
$ 2.20
$ 2.40
$ 2.54
$ 3.12
$ 3.71
$ 5.02
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$ 1.44
$ 2.24
$ 2.45
$ 2.61
$ 1.53
$ 3.68
$ 3.15
