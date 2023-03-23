FitXR Members Can Now Experience the Most Robust Fitness Offering in the Metaverse on PICO Device

FitXR is continuing to expand its popular virtual reality (VR) fitness offering with the UK, EU and Asia markets by launching on the popular PICO VR headsets. FitXR's launch on PICO represents its commitment to make VR fitness accessible to all, irrespective of the user's preference in hardware choice. As the mass market appeal in VR continues to grow, it will bring with it increased interest in hardware developers, innovation and consumer choice and in turn the desirability in multi-platform offerings like FitXR.

In January 2023, FitXR launched two new studio offerings: Sculpt and Combat, to add to its already robust suite of offerings that include High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Dance and Box workout options. The launch of Sculpt (workouts inspired by barre, pilates, and isometric strength training) and Combat (workouts inspired by karate, muay thai and taekwondo) support FitXR's continued mission to provide the widest variety of workout experiences available in the metaverse today.

FitXR is now reaching new audiences by bringing its at-home virtual fitness experience to PICO headsets. Starting today, any consumer who downloads FitXR onto their PICO 4 or PICO Neo Link 3 headset will get 30 days free membership; an offer running until the 30th of April.

"Launching on PICO is a pivotal moment for FitXR," said Sam Cole, CEO and Co-founder of FitXR. "We already offer the most diverse and unique fitness experience, and by expanding to the new PICO headset, we're furthering our aim to provide this to every person, in every household, in every geography, and on any hardware device. It also reinforces our position as the leading global VR Fitness app with members around the world."

"For PICO, launching FitXR as a subscription app on our platform underlines our commitment to bring the widest variety of high quality and customizable fitness experiences to our customers," said Peter Li, Head of Gaming Partnerships at PICO.

FitXR's launch on PICO is also indicative of the heightened appetite for combining technology and gaming to provide the optimal fitness experience. On FitXR, users can access different fitness studios whilst customising these experiences to meet their goals. Every time members enter the app, they can choose exactly how they want to work out; by studio type, music genre, intensity level, and/or time duration and then choose from one of many fully immersive 3D workout environments. Members can Dance or Box on a downtown city building rooftop, take Sculpt classes on the beachfront seaside or fight and defend in an outdoor martial arts-inspired Combat arena all while punching flying fireballs, earning points and extending their winning streak.

"We never forget to bring the fun. The fun matters just as much as the results," said Lisa Raggiri, Chief Marketing Officer at FitXR. "Whilst all of our classes are choreographed by certified fitness instructors to ensure results, we are strong believers in leveraging the unique immersive nature of VR to provide a fun escape. We know that by jumping into a fully immersive workout, our members have greater enjoyment, improve their consistency and see real results."

In case variety, customization, gamification and numerous 3D environments wasn't enough, FitXR is launching its first Box Training Program created in partnership with Olympic Boxing Champion Nicola Adams.

Says Nicola: "I am so excited to be able to finally share that I've been working closely alongside FitXR on this new boxing starter program, Box Like a Pro. We've broken it down and will delve into the principles of boxing whether you're looking to work on the perfect stance or refining your uppercut, this program is one for all. Regardless of your level, this program provides both beginners and intermediate boxers with the foundations and technical skills to build on and succeed. Having begun boxing at a young age, it's been vital in helping build up my confidence and I hope users step away from this program feeling stronger and more energized, both mentally and physically. My hope is that I can inspire people to get more active, build and maintain a healthy lifestyle and show that fitness can be fun! I love spending weekends gaming, so I've enjoyed being able to blend it into fitness with FitXR. It's been inspiring to partner with FitXR who have made transformative strides in elevating fitness for the better and making it more inclusive for all

About FitXR:

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within five distinct workout studios Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt and Combat. FitXR provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience along with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on Meta Quest 2.

About PICO:

Founded in March 2015, PICO is a leading VR company with independent innovation and R&D capabilities, focusing on VR all-in-one technology. Embracing a mission to bridge connections, enrich life, and release infinity, PICO is committed to building an integrated XR platform that inspires the community and empowers developers, creators, and businesses. To learn more, visit picoxr.com or business.picoxr.com

