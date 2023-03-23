Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
WKN: A2JSR1 ISIN: US8760301072 Ticker-Symbol: COY 
Tradegate
23.03.23
09:30 Uhr
37,615 Euro
+0,220
+0,59 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TAPESTRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAPESTRY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,05538,17515:36
38,00538,24015:35
ACCESSWIRE
23.03.2023 | 14:14
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tapestry, Inc.: Talking Tech With the Women of Tapestry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.:

In honor of International Womens Day, three of our IT leaders, Annette Hater, Yang Lu, and Xinquan (Lexie) Ye sat down with Built In to discuss what a workplace that empowers women looks like, what it means to be a leader, and why the tech landscape is so unique at Tapestry.

Swipe to read about their professional experiences as women in business and how Tapestry's culture is different by design.

You can read the full feature here: https://builtin.com/brand-studio/how-women-tapestry-are-transforming-meaning-working-tech

Tapestry, Inc., Thursday, March 23, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745415/Talking-Tech-With-the-Women-of-Tapestry

