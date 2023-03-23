Tapestry, Inc.: Talking Tech With the Women of Tapestry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.:

In honor of International Womens Day, three of our IT leaders, Annette Hater, Yang Lu, and Xinquan (Lexie) Ye sat down with Built In to discuss what a workplace that empowers women looks like, what it means to be a leader, and why the tech landscape is so unique at Tapestry.

Swipe to read about their professional experiences as women in business and how Tapestry's culture is different by design.

You can read the full feature here: https://builtin.com/brand-studio/how-women-tapestry-are-transforming-meaning-working-tech

