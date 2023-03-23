China reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 314 GW by the end of February, according to new figures from the National Energy Administration (NEA).China's NEA said this week that the country's cumulative PV capacity hit 314 GW at the end of February. The NEW said that new PV installations China deployed 20.37 GW in the first two months of this year, up 88% increase year on year. About 8 GW of this capacity came from large-scale installations, with distributed generation PV systems accounting for the remainder. The NEA attributed this strong growth to the first-quarter completion of long-delayed ...

