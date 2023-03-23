Clean Energy Associates (CEA) has calculated the price premium that solar developers will swallow in return for the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) savings offered by the latest generation of high-efficiency PV panels.From pv magazine 03/23 Developments in PV module technology have accelerated since 2018. The chart above - based on CEA quality assurance data - shows the most common modules for utility scale projects in 2017, varied by technology, had a glass-backsheet structure and featured 72 six-inch cells - a module type launched in 2008. Since 2018, we have witnessed the transition from multicrystalline ...

