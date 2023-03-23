San Bernardino, California and St. Simons Island, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - WorkSpan, the world's #1 partner ecosystem co-sell solution and Partnership Leaders, the world's largest community of partnership professionals and executives, are excited to announce a strategic partnership. This partnership will focus on co-creating annual and local events, creating joint thought leadership content around modern partnering, and growing the global community of partner professionals and leaders.

"We are thrilled to partner with Partnership Leaders to drive innovation and growth in the partnering ecosystem," said Amit Sinha, President of WorkSpan. "By joining forces, we can create more opportunities for partnership professionals to connect, learn from each other, and drive business impact through partnerships."

The partnership will include several initiatives to support the partnering community, including:

Supporting Annual and Local Events : WorkSpan and Partnership Leaders will work together to support annual and local events, providing partnership professionals with opportunities to network, learn from industry leaders, and share best practices.

Creating Joint Thought Leadership Content : WorkSpan and Partnership Leaders will collaborate on the creation of joint thought leadership content around modern partnering, including webinars, podcasts, and whitepapers. This content will provide partnership professionals with insights and best practices to help them drive business impact through partnerships.

Growing the Global Community of Partner Professionals and Leaders: WorkSpan and Partnership Leaders will work together to grow the global community of partner professionals and leaders, providing them with a platform to connect, share ideas, and collaborate on new initiatives.

"We are excited to partner with WorkSpan to help advance modern partnering," said Asher Mathew, CEO and Co-Founder of Partnership Leaders. "Our community of partnership leaders consists of the best teams in the world and by making connections and creating resources for their success we will accelerate their ability to drive business impact through partnerships."

As the leading B2B ecosystem platform, WorkSpan is committed to helping organizations transform the way they collaborate and drive business impact. The strategic partnership with Partnership Leaders is an important step towards achieving this goal, as it will provide partnership professionals with more opportunities to connect, learn, and collaborate on new initiatives.

"We believe that partnerships are critical to driving growth and innovation in the tech industry, and we are committed to helping partnership professionals and leaders succeed," said Amit Sinha. "We look forward to the great things we will accomplish together with Partnership Leaders."

The strategic partnership between WorkSpan and Partnership Leaders is an exciting development for the partnering community, as it will provide partnership professionals with more opportunities to connect, learn, and collaborate on new initiatives. We believe that this partnership will help drive innovation and growth in the partnering ecosystem, and we look forward to the great things we will accomplish together.

Contact information:

Chip Rodgers, CMO, WorkSpan

chip@workspan.com

610-203-4703

Tai Rattigan, CMO, Partnership Leaders

tai@partnershipleaders.com

415-413-8355

