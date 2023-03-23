Austrian scientists have created a lab-scale, solid-state, oxygen ion battery based on mixed ionic electronic conducting (MIEC), which is a special class of non-flammable electroceramic materials. The battery has around 30% of the energy density of lithium-ion batteries but can purportedly achieve a longer lifespan.Researchers from the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) have developed an oxygen-ion battery that purportedly rivals lithium-ion batteries with an "extremely long lifespan," according to a TU Wien statement. The scientists set out to show that mixed ionic electronic conducting ...

