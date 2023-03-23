Today, the KCD Brands and DieHard Licensed Products Is Excited To Announce Several New, Innovative Products To Be Launched in 2023 With Equity Sales & Marketing

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL and BENTONVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / KCD Brands and DieHard® Licensed Products today announced a partnership with Equity Sales & Marketing (ESM) to manufacture, sell and market a new series of DieHard-branded products in a variety of categories.

Generations ago, DieHard automotive batteries shattered expectations and set the bar high for motorists with power, endurance, and unrelenting reliability even in the most extreme weather climates. Today, the DieHard brand is excited to announce several new, innovative products to be launched in 2023. Developed and manufactured by ESM, DieHard-branded products will include electric vehicle chargers, battery portable power tools, battery outdoor power equipment, wet/dry vacuums, and workwear, all under licenses.

"For 55 years, DieHard has been an iconic brand known for being reliable, durable and, powerful," said Terry Marquardt, CEO of ESM. "ESM is honored to be working with KCD Brands to create innovative new products across multiple categories that will bring life-enhancing products to the marketplace."

"DieHard stands for trust and reliability, and we have long believed that this powerful brand has virtually unlimited potential going forward," said Sri Solur, CEO of KCD Brands. "We are very excited for the opportunity to work with Terry and the ESM team, and to continue building our partnership on the power of the DieHard brand name. We also look forward to powering ahead with DieHard licensing opportunities in the coming months and beyond."

About KCD Brands and DieHard Licensed Products

KCD Brands operates iconic American consumer brands, including DieHard and Kenmore. DieHard revolutionized the automotive replacement battery category when the brand launched in 1967. The DieHard brand is owned by Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider. Advance acquired the DieHard brand from Transform SR Brands LLC ("Transform") in 2019, and now consumers can purchase DieHard automotive batteries and other DieHard branded products in its stores and online. At the same time, Advance entered into a strategic license agreement with Transform and its affiliates, including KCD Brands, providing them an exclusive opportunity to develop, market, and sell certain DieHard branded products in select categories. Today, the DieHard licensed product portfolio includes a broad offering of reliable, durable and powerful items such as compressors and air tools, electric vehicle chargers, flashlights, alkaline batteries, portable power tools, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, lawn & garden tools, workwear, footwear and more. For additional information, contact KCD Brands/DieHard at DieHardBrand@transformco.com.

About Equity Sales & Marketing (ESM)

Equity Sales & Marketing is a diverse team of cross-functional leaders with over 200 years of combined experience in global sourcing, product development, branding, marketing, and selling across multiple channels. The Equity Sales & Marketing Team is leading the way in new product offerings, overcoming supply chain disruptions and diminished margins. For more information visit equitysm.com or connect with us on LinkedIn for upcoming product line announcements and additional information.

