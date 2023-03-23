Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Host Exhibit Booth at Aviation Week MRO Americas 2023

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced that it will be hosting an exhibit booth at Aviation Weekly's MRO Americas 2023 tradeshow on April 18-20 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

"Laser Photonics will be showcasing our state-of-the-art CleanTech Laser Blasting, MarkStar Laser Marking and engraving technologies, and our New WeldTech 1500W Laser Welder at Aviation Week MRO Americas 2023," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "This year will mark our second time attending this event, and we look forward to showing existing and potential customers the significant benefits of our technologies."

What: Aviation Week MRO Americas 2023

When: April 18 -20, 2023

Where: Booth449 at Georgia World Congress Center Building B in Atlanta, GA

CleanTech Laser BlastingTechnology

CleanTech Laser Blasting by Laser Photonics are eco-friendly, cost and time-efficient systems that for industrial cleaning, rust removal,paint removal and surface preparation when compared to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques. Laser cleaning removes paint, contaminants, rust and residues with a high-energy laser beam which leaves the substrate untouched.

MarkStarPro

The MarkStarPRO by Laser Photonics is the industry's first handheld laser marking & laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and into the field. The MarkStarPRO is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be maintenance-free and to continuously deliver flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

WeldTech - 1500w Laser Welding System

The Laser Photonics WeldTech - 1500w Laser Welding System is a high-performance, maintenance-free advanced laser welding machine. This portable, lightweight system can complete the welding process without the use of flammable gas or electrodes. The welding is performed through a direct heat dissipation method, providing for a safer, more environmentally friendly process. As an added benefit the weld lines don't require thorough pre-weld cleaning, as the laser beam removes layers of oxides and dirt from the metal surface during the welding process.

With WeldTech's integrated material library, users only need to select the metal (steel, aluminum, copper, etc.) and its thickness, and the system will automatically set the optimal laser parameters. Optionally, the user can also configure advanced options such as laser power, frequency, duty cycle, and scanning parameters. Included with the LPW-1500 LWS is a set of rollers for different welding wire widths. The WeldTech - 1500w system belongs to Class IV laser products, and the product is designed and tested with safety in mind.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Centerof Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

