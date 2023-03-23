Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Announces Agreement with Summit Bancorp to Assist with Cross Listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:LUDG) (Ludwig - The Genomics Language Company ) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Summit Bancorp of Ontario Canada to assist them in cross listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE)."Listing on the CSE expands the number of potential investors that we can attract and partnering with Summit will help Ludwig achieve this objective," says Anne Blackstone Ludwig Enterprises' CEO. "Our Ludwig subsidiary, Precision Genomics, has developed a microarray assay that measures 48 biomarkers of chronic inflammation. Our mRNA Inflammatory Index (patent pending) could potentially revolutionize the way cancers, COPD, diabetes and other illnesses caused by inflammation are managed."

Ludwig and its subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc. will be launching its ground-breaking nutraceutical, NuGenea (patent pending) in Q2 2023. NuGenea's formula includes 20 ingredients that have been proven through extensive peer reviewed research to help individuals manage inflammation, which could potentially reduce the risk for chronic illnesses.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is a healthcare holding company focused on cutting edge mRNA genomic technology, therapeutics and nutraceuticals. Through its subsidiary Precision Genomics it has a patent pending on the mRNA Inflammatory Index that measures 48 different biomarkers of inflammation. Combined with AI and deep machine learning this technology may enable healthcare professionals to identify sources of chronic inflammation and potentially prevent chronic illnesses such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancer. NuGenea, a scientifically formulated nutraceutical, supported by decades of independent research into the anti-inflammatory properties of its compounds, is manufactured by the Ludwig subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc and its My RNA for Life product line of nutraceuticals.

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including, but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig and its subsidiaries Precision Genomics, Inc and mRNAforLife, Inc. are poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

For Scientific Related Inquiries

Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD Chief Science Officer

503-327-4173

For Business Related Inquiries

Luke J. Fannon

484-429-5846

www.ludwigent.com

SOURCE: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745439/Ludwig-Enterprises-Announces-Agreement-with-Summit-Bancorp-to-Assist-with-Cross-Listing-on-the-Canadian-Stock-Exchange