American Airlines, Dallas Mavericks and Nick & Sam's Steakhouse Host 16th Annual Seats for Soldiers Night

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / American Airlines, the Dallas Mavericks, the Neal and Jamie Hawks Foundation and Nick & Sam's Steakhouse were proud to partner for the 16th annual Seats for Soldiers, a one-of-a-kind experience to honor our nation's heroes. More than 100 service members - wounded, ill and injured service members from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and soldiers from the Texas Army National Guard - enjoyed dinner hosted by Nick & Sam's Steakhouse, as well as courtside seats for the Dallas Mavericks versus Detroit Pistons game on Jan. 30 at American Airlines Center.

After missing two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sponsors and soldiers were thrilled to be back this year. The day began with the military service members boarding an American Airlines charter flight from San Antonio to Dallas-Fort Worth, with American's pilots and flight attendants volunteering their time for the special flight.

"We are thrilled to have Seats for Soldiers back at the American Airlines Center after a two-season break," said David Seymour, American's Chief Operating Officer. "As an Army veteran myself, I'm especially proud to work alongside a team that cares for our nation's heroes and makes special events like these happen."

After arriving at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the group of soldiers were treated to a four-course dinner provided by Nick & Sam's Steakhouse at the Network Bar, prior to attending the Mavericks vs. Pistons game. This year's menu was created by Nick & Sam's Corporate Chef and Partner Samir Dhurandhar and featured an Allen Brother filet mignon and 'Salt n Pepper' Scottish Salmon main dish option with sides. The meal concluded with Dallas Mavericks seven-layer cake and Sweet House vanilla ice cream. The Nick & Sam's staff volunteered their time to host the group, and the service was provided free of charge to the service members.

"We are honored to partner with American Airlines & the Dallas Mavericks to thank our service members and veterans for their dedication to our country," said Samir Dhurandhar, Nick & Sam's Steakhouse's Corporate Chef and Partner.

The concept for Seats for Soldiers originated with Dallas Mavericks season ticket holders Neal and Jamie Hawks, who, along with other front-row season ticket holders, have donated their seats year after year to host the wounded service members. After the game, the soldiers attended a meet-and-greet session with the Mavericks players and entertainers.

"After a two-season hiatus, we are honored to bring back Seats for Soldiers as a token of our appreciation to the brave men and women in uniform," said Dallas Mavericks Governor Mark Cuban. "The game of basketball, and sports in general, would not be possible without the sacrifice of these service members, and this night is our way to recognize them."

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980- 81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

About Nick & Sam's Steakhouse

Founded in 1999 by restauranteur Phil Romano, Nick & Sam's Uptown Steakhouse has become one of Dallas' most popular and attractive dining destinations. Our universal appeal is a result of exceptional prime steaks, chops, seafood, and world class sushi, in addition to the best selections of Japanese Wagyu in the U.S. and paired with a Wine List of 500 labels and outstanding customer service. Nick & Sam's name stems from the son of a friend (Nick) and Mr. Romano's son (Sam). This restaurant is the culmination of Mr. Romano's extensive experience in concepting, designing highly successful and original restaurants throughout the United States. An exceptional management and service staff has been assembled to ensure optimum performance from day one with a goal of maintaining the highest customer service and satisfaction. Corporate Chef/Partner Samir Dhurandhar is constantly and consistently raising the bar with innovated edible conceptions using the highest quality ingredients and his pure passion to offer only the best to our guests. For more information, please visit https://nick-sams.com.

Chief Operating Officer David Seymour introduces Seats for Soldiers during a pregame interview on the court.

