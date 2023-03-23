Global Aortic Stenosis Market Set to Reach USD 2,094.2 Million by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 14.9% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, " Aortic Stenosis Market by Type (Congenital [Subvalvular, Valvular, and Supravalvular] and Acquired), Treatment (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation and Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement), Treatment Center (Pharmacy Stores, Clinics, and Hospitals), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 620.1 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2,094.2 million, expanding at a CAGR of 14.9% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing numbers of heart diseases in the geriatric population, specifically related to aortic stenosis and valvular heart diseases.





Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Boston Scientific Corporation

CryoLife, Inc.

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Thubrikar Aortic Valve

Medtronic plc

Coroneo Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc.

Abbott Laboratories

LivaNova PLC

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

LifeNet Health

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/5009

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include material, end use, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Aortic Stenosis Market

Based on the type, the global aortic stenosis market is bifurcated into congenital aortic stenosis and acquired aortic stenosis segments. The congenital aortic stenosis segment is projected to register a considerable CAGR owing to the genetically induced conditions causing abnormalities in children by birth.

In terms of treatment, the market is divided into transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) and surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) segments. The transcatheter aortic valve implantation treatment technique is expected to emerge as the largest market contributor during the forecasted period due to the non-surgical nature of the treatment method.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/5009

On the basis of the treatment center, the global aortic stenosis market is divided into pharmacy stores, clinics, and hospitals. The hospital segment is expected to show considerable growth as the surgeries are complicated and need specialization through experienced surgeons who are available only in the hospitals.

Based on the region, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market of North America is expected to dominate the market expansion due to the rising cases of aortic stenosis and the growing expenses of healthcare and preventive health checkup in the region.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/aortic-stenosis-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Aortic stenosis is a valvular heart disease caused due to the narrowing of valve openings. The heart gets worked up excessively with reduced blood flow from the large blood vessel aorta.

Congenital heart defect is a major reason for aortic stenosis. Excessive calcium buildup and rheumatic fever are other known causes.

The geriatric population with abnormalities of the heart valve is anticipated to drive the market to opt for surgical procedures.

Congenital aortic stenosis develops during the first 8 weeks of pregnancy and is the most widely observed heart disease type.

Innovative methods of curing are providing excellent ground for market developments.

The market is expanding rapidly with growing awareness of aortic stenosis and the rising private and government-led investments in healthcare sectors providing massive expansion opportunities.

Subvalvular aortic stenosis, valvular, and supravalvular aortic stenosis are further classifications of congenital aortic stenosis. Subvalvular aortic stenosis has several linked congenital syndromes.

Read 174 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Aortic Stenosis Market by Type (Congenital [Subvalvular, Valvular, and Supravalvular] and Acquired), Treatment (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation and Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement), Treatment Center (Pharmacy Stores, Clinics, and Hospitals), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 - 2031"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/5009

Key Segments Covered

Type

Congenital

Subvalvular



Valvular



Supravalvular

Acquired Aortic Stenosis

Treatment Center

Pharmacy Stores

Clinics

Hospitals

End-user

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

Structural Heart Imaging Market by Imaging Modality (Echocardiogram and Angiogram [MRI and CT]) and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2028

Global Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps Market by Type (Catheters, Introducer), By Application (Catherization Labs, Hospital) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft Sales Market by Type (Metal Stent, Polymer Stent), By Application (Hospital, Medical Center) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Aortic Aneurysm Market by Type (Medicine, Surgery, Other), By Application (Hospital, Clinic, Other,) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Pune.

Maharashtra - 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-aortic-stenosis-market-set-to-reach-usd-2-094-2-million-by-2031--with-a-sustainable-cagr-of-14-9--growth-market-reports-301779850.html