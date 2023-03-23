First North Iceland: SIL 2 hs. - Bonds (SIL 23 1) admitted to trading on March 23, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: SÍL 2 hs. ("SÍL 2") 2 Org. no: 501221-9960 3 LEI 2549007LWDSNQS520A28 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) SIL 23 1 5 ISIN code IS0000034916 6 CFI code DBVUFR 7 FISN númer SIL 2 hs / VAR BD 20291205 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 7.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued - 11 Amount issued at this time 3.170.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 1. kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other Please refer to Company Description or Icelandic version of Term Sheet. ------------------------------ 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date March 22, 2023 19 First ordinary installment date See Company Description 20 Total number of installments 27, along with interst payments, see fields 15,19 og 47 21 Installment frequency 4 22 Maturity date December 20, 2029 23 Interest rate Floating rate 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Other 25 Floating interest rate, if other Please refer to Company Description or Icelandic version of Term Sheet. ------------------------------ 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date March 22, 2023 32 First ordinary coupon date June 20, 2023 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 27 35 If irregular cash flow, then how See item no. 15 and 25 ------------------------------ 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option Yes 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) Nei ------------------------------ 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading March 13, 2023 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission March 15, 2023 to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading March 24, 2023 55 Order book ID SIL_23_1 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland FN Bond Market 58 List population name First North ICE Fixed Income 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond