23.03.2023 | 16:22
First North Iceland: SIL 2 hs. - Bonds (SIL 23 1) admitted to trading on March 23, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                    SÍL 2 hs. ("SÍL 2")     
2  Org. no:                    501221-9960         
3  LEI                      2549007LWDSNQS520A28     
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                SIL 23 1           
5  ISIN code                   IS0000034916         
6  CFI code                    DBVUFR            
7  FISN númer                   SIL 2 hs / VAR BD 20291205  
8  Bonds/bills:                  Bond             
9  Total issued amount              7.000.000.000        
10 Total amount previously issued         -              
11 Amount issued at this time           3.170.000.000        
12 Denomination in CSD              1. kr.            
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange        Yes             
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type               Other            
15 Amortization type, if other          Please refer to Company   
                          Description or Icelandic  
                          version of Term Sheet.   
                         ------------------------------
16 Currency                    ISK             
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                   March 22, 2023        
19 First ordinary installment date        See Company Description   
20 Total number of installments          27, along with interst    
                          payments, see fields 15,19 
                          og 47            
21 Installment frequency             4              
22 Maturity date                 December 20, 2029      
23 Interest rate                 Floating rate        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable     Other            
25 Floating interest rate, if other        Please refer to Company   
                          Description or Icelandic  
                          version of Term Sheet.   
                         ------------------------------
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest            Simple Interest       
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention              30E/360           
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date               March 22, 2023        
32 First ordinary coupon date           June 20, 2023        
33 Coupon frequency                4              
34 Total number of coupon payments        27              
35 If irregular cash flow, then how        See item no. 15 and 25    
                         ------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price           Clean Price         
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does    No              
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                    No              
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                  Yes             
46 Put option                   No              
47 Convertible                  No              
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)      Nei             
                         ------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD               Yes             
51 Securities depository             Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð   
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading  March 13, 2023        
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission March 15, 2023        
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of admission to trading          March 24, 2023        
55 Order book ID                 SIL_23_1           
56 Instrument subtype               Corporate Bonds       
57 Market                     Iceland FN Bond Market    
58 List population name              First North ICE Fixed Income 
59 Static volatility guards            No              
60 Dynamic volatility guards           No              
61 MiFIR identifier                BOND - Bonds         
62 Bond type                   CRPB - Corporate Bond
