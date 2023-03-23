Solar is wrongly perceived by some people to be an area-intensive energy generation technology requiring much more space than conventional fossil-fuel power plants.The area of solar panel per person needed to provide all required energy is simply estimated. Typically, developed countries such as the United States, Australia and Singapore consume about 10 MWh of electricity per person per annum. This will need to double to accommodate the electrification of transport, heating, and industry. Assuming 22% efficient panels and a DC capacity factor of 17% (averaged across rooftop solar and solar farms), ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...