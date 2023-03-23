Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 
Tradegate
21.03.23
09:55 Uhr
58,95 Euro
+0,85
+1,46 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
23.03.2023 | 16:54
Aker ASA: Key information relating to proposed cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2023, to pay an ordinary dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 15.00 per share for the fiscal year 2022, and that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board to adopt an additional dividend during 2023 based on the 2022 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 15.00 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Approval date: 21 April 2023
Last day including right: 21 April 2023
Ex-date: 24 April 2023
Record Date: 25 April 2023
Payment date: On or about 4 May 2023

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-key-information-relating-to-proposed-cash-dividend-301780082.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
