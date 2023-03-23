Swiss PV manufacturer Meyer Burger hit its 321 MW production volume target last year, and its expansion into the gigawatt scale is already underway, as it recently completed two additional purchase agreements with major customers. It has also applied for hundreds of millions of funding support from the EU Innovation Fund, with a final decision to be made in the summer.From pv magazine Germany Meyer Burger is steadily ramping up cell and module production at its factory in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany. Last year, it met its production volume target of 321.1 MW, as stated in its newly published annual ...

