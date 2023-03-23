ViewSonic Releases a Brand-New Collection of Portable Pen Displays for the Creator Community

BREA, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced today the launch of a range of pen displays that were designed for creators. The series features three different models, the 7" PF720 and 10" PF1020 pen tablets for handy portability, and the world's lightest 12" ID1230 pen display for creativity on the go. In all, they are an ideal solution for intense creative work such as architectural models, 3D renders, visual art, and graphic design.





"As creators adapt their lifestyles and establish new ways of creating, they demand more from their tools: spellbinding colors, intuitive pen experience, and the freedom to work from anywhere," said George Lee, General Manager of the Electromagnetic, Touch, and Certification Business at ViewSonic. "Our brand-new pen displays are their key to unlocking creativity on a whole new level. The lightweight and compact pen displays feature a highly accurate digitizer pen that produces the most delicate strokes and delivers an intuitive drawing experience. The pen displays also offer a versatile USB Type-C one-cable solution for easy expansion of their creative setup to level up the productivity."

Take Creativity On the Go

Built for enhanced portability, the devices show off a slim and featherlight design so creators can swing from home to the studio and back to the gallery effortlessly. Their svelte and slim forms pack lesser space in the bag and take smaller real estate on the work desk. The PF1020 pen tablet carries 380g and the PF720 holds an astounding weight of just 190g. The ID1230 pen display packs studio-grade color performance in a 600g body, which is perfect for a multi-device work setup.

Creators can hook the compact pen displays to a monitor or another laptop and see their ideas across multiple screens - all without feeling any space constraints. Equipped with the versatile USB Type-C port, the pen display and tablets allow for super smooth file transfers, ultrafast power delivery, and connect to 4K displays or other accessories. With just a single cable, they can enjoy a clutter-free workspace and crush all tasks seamlessly.

Strokes of Pure Brilliance

The pen displays are bundled with precise digitizer pens, which deliver unprecedented levels of input. With 8,192 pressure and sensitivity levels, the small pen tips can replicate the pleasure of pen writing on paper and accurately reproduce the finest lines and most delicate shading. With a tilt of ±60 °, the digital pen holds naturally in hands so they can write, sketch, and illustrate with even greater comfort.

Being battery-free, creators can stay in the flow and never worry about recharging or working with an unresponsive pen. All three displays are designed with an integrated holder - simply attach the pen securely after working on their masterpiece and they're ready to go.

An Enhanced User Experience

With up to 85% NTSC and 90% Adobe RGB color gamut, the ID1230 features vividly display millions of professional-grade hues and incredible contrasts of a 1000:1 ratio. This is especially intrinsic for intense color work and photo editing. Additionally, they all work harmoniously well when paired with ViewSonic's high-spec ColorPro monitor. Draw on the pen tablet or pen display like a canvas and see the strokes appear instantly on the larger screen. The devices are also compatible with Mac and PC - turn inspirations into reality right out of the box with a simple plug-and-play function, without the need for driver installation.

They also offer several hotkeys for personalized shortcuts, bringing greater efficiency right into their hands. Whether creators need to toggle over to email or launch their go-to creative platform, they can conveniently bring them up front-of-screen instantly at a simple click.

Key Features of ViewSonic's Pen Displays

ID1230 12" Pen Display

Weighs from 600g.

8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Supports ±60 ° tilt.

Features 8 hotkeys for efficient shortcuts.

Up to 85% NTSC and 90% Adobe RGB color gamut.

Comes with a USB Type-C port.

PF1020 10" Pen Tablet

Weighs from 380g.

8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Supports ±60 ° tilt.

Features 8 hotkeys for efficient shortcuts.

Comes with a USB Type-C port.

PF720 7" Pen Tablet

Weighs from 190g.

8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Supports ±60 ° tilt.

Features 5 hotkeys for efficient shortcuts.

Comes with a USB Type-C port.

The collection of pen displays is a testament to ViewSonic's commitment to delivering comprehensive devices and tools for creatives worldwide. With these machines, creators can easily create, share ideas, and connect with fellow creatives at the Creator Community anywhere.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.









