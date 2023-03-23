Print management solutions leader eliminates print servers and achieves coveted ISO certification

PrinterLogic, a Vasion solution and the global leader in serverless print management, announced today its SaaS platform has been awarded the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2013 certification, marking its commitment to constantly improving the data security of current and future customers. The certification was awarded by an accredited third party, Consilium Labs, and provides PrinterLogic with a framework to strengthen its information security systems (ISMS) as business evolves. ISO certification places PrinterLogic among the first print management solutions to meet the rigorous requirements for security standardization.

Having delivered print management solutions to over 8000 businesses from SMBs to Fortune 100 companies, PrinterLogic recognized the opportunity to better serve the security needs of its customers on an international scale. "Global customers who use our SaaS solutions consider us an extension of their IT organizations. They expect solutions from companies that understand the threat landscape and actively institute protective measures," said Corey Ercanbrack, Chief Product Technology Officer for Vasion. "As an ISO-certified print management solution, customers can be assured that we follow rigorous standards."

ISO was established to help global organizations protect critical data and reduce exposure to breaches that lead to financial loss and reputational damage. PrinterLogic wanted to help current and future customers better protect their data and satisfy various legal, business, and regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, GDPR, and NIST CSF, which prompted a push to achieve ISO compliance.

Justin Scott, Director of DevOps and Security for Vasion, explained how ISO-compliant solutions remove the burden of stressful security reviews, "Customers must endure a taxing review process with vendors-particularly when evaluating the complex security policies that are a requirement for cloud native solutions. ISO compliance makes the process faster and easier for the IT teams of both current and prospective customers."

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic, a Vasion solution, pioneered digital transformation in the print management space by delivering a highly available, serverless printing infrastructure designed to help IT professionals eliminate print servers. Whether an organization is paperless, still dependent on paper-based processes, or somewhere in between, Vasion has the solutions to help drive compliance, scalability, and accountability throughout a company's digital transformation journey. With Vasion's intuitive, cloud-based digital transformation SaaS platform, organizations can build custom eforms, intelligently capture data from physical documents, automate digital workflows, and leverage e-signatures with the robust security and control of enterprise content management. Vasion has been included multiple times on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, visit https://www.vasion.com and https://www.printerlogic.com.

