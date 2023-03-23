Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 
Frankfurt
23.03.23
08:03 Uhr
4,980 Euro
+0,080
+1,63 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
23.03.2023 | 17:34
SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SThree (STEM) SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 23-March-2023 / 16:03 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer, acquired ordinary shares of nominal value 1 pence each in the Company on 22 March 2023, detailed below. 

PDMR     Position        Number of shares awarded 
Timo Lehne  Chief Executive Officer 16,241 
Andrew Beach Chief Financial Officer 13,718

In accordance with the Company's directors' remuneration policy, the shares acquired by Mr Lehne and Mr Beach represent one-third of their annual bonus payment (post tax) for the 2022 financial year and are subject to a two-year holding period. There are no further performance conditions attached to the shares. 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Names                                      Timo Lehne 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                                 Director and Chief Executive Officer 
b) Initial notification /Amendment                         Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                                      SThree plc 
b) LEI                                       2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                          Ordinary shares of 1p 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
Identification code 
                                          GB00B0KM9T71 
b) Nature of the transaction                            Acquisition of shares 
                                          Price      Volume 
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) 
                                          GBP4.45      16,241 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume                                16,241 
- Price                                      GBP72,272.45 
e) Date of the transaction                             22/03/2023 
f) Place of the transaction                            London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Names                                      Andrew Beach 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                                 Director and Chief Financial Officer 
b) Initial notification /Amendment                         Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                                      SThree plc 
b) LEI                                       2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                          Ordinary shares of 1p 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
Identification code 
                                          GB00B0KM9T71 
b) Nature of the transaction                            Acquisition of shares 
                                          Price      Volume 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                          GBP4.45      13,718 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume                                13,718 
- Price                                      GBP61,045.10 
e) Date of the transaction                             22/03/2023 
f) Place of the transaction                            London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  232212 
EQS News ID:  1590951 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590951&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2023 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
