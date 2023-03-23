DJ SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer, acquired ordinary shares of nominal value 1 pence each in the Company on 22 March 2023, detailed below.

PDMR Position Number of shares awarded Timo Lehne Chief Executive Officer 16,241 Andrew Beach Chief Financial Officer 13,718

In accordance with the Company's directors' remuneration policy, the shares acquired by Mr Lehne and Mr Beach represent one-third of their annual bonus payment (post tax) for the 2022 financial year and are subject to a two-year holding period. There are no further performance conditions attached to the shares.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Timo Lehne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 1p a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares Price Volume c) Price(s) and Volume(s) GBP4.45 16,241 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 16,241 - Price GBP72,272.45 e) Date of the transaction 22/03/2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Andrew Beach 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 1p a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP4.45 13,718 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 13,718 - Price GBP61,045.10 e) Date of the transaction 22/03/2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

