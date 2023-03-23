Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864684 ISIN: IE0001827041 Ticker-Symbol: CRG 
Tradegate
23.03.23
15:59 Uhr
46,620 Euro
+0,405
+0,88 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CRH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,70046,07018:45
45,70046,07018:45
Dow Jones News
23.03.2023 | 17:46
246 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CRH plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

CRH plc (CRG) Director Declaration 23-March-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CRH plc

23 March 2023

Pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules, CRH plc hereby notifies the following in relation to Ms. Christina Verchere who joined the Board with effect from 20 March 2023: a. in the last five years Ms. Verchere has been a director of the following publicly quoted company:

Current:

OMV Petrom S.A. b. there are no details requiring disclosure in respect of the appointment of Ms. Verchere under paragraph9.6.13 (2) to (6).

Contact:

Neil Colgan

Company Secretary

Tel: +353 1 6344340

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE0001827041, US12626K2033 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      CRG 
LEI Code:    549300MIDJNNTH068E74 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  232211 
EQS News ID:  1590893 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590893&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2023 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.