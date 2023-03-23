Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Outokumpu Oyj

The following information is based on the press release from Outokumpu Oyj (OUT1V, FI0009002422) published on February 9, 2023 and may be subject to change. OUT1V will distribute a special dividend in the amount of EUR .10 per share, effective March 31, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1127087