AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Amsterdam, 23March 2023 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") has published its Agenda and Explanatory Notes for the 2023 Annual General Meeting which will take place on May 4, 2023.



AMG is pleased to invite its shareholders, after three years of virtual assemblies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to its Annual Meeting that will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Amsterdam. The Management Board and Supervisory Board are looking forward to meeting and conversing with AMG's investors in person.

The Agenda carries, amongst other items, the reappointment of Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch (CEO) as member of the Management Board and Professor Steve Hanke (Chairman) as member of the Supervisory Board, both for a term of two (2) years, as well as the reappointment of Mr. Herb Depp (Chair Remuneration Committee) for a term of two (2) years. The Supervisory Board has accepted with regret the decision of Ms. Dagmar Bottenbruch to not continue and retire as Supervisory Board member after her current term ends in May 2023 given her busy schedule and other priorities. The Supervisory Board is very grateful for the four years of service and her contribution as a member of the Remuneration Committee and her role overseeing the diversity initiatives at AMG, and wishes her well with her future endeavors.

Further the Supervisory Board is very pleased to nominate Dr. Anne Roby for appointment as member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four (4) years. Dr. Roby has a PhD in chemical engineering and is a highly experienced executive who has held a broad range of leadership positions in the semiconductor, aviation, specialty materials, chemicals, pharma and steel industries, and she therefore uniquely qualifies to serve on AMG's Supervisory Board. In addition, Dr. Roby is active as a non-executive director on the board of a limited number of other companies focusing on, amongst other things, technology, sustainability, and diversity.

Shareholders will have the possibility to exercise voting rights by providing voting instructions prior to the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the (proxy) voting procedures.

The Agenda and Explanatory Notes, including instructions for shareholders to attend the meeting and/or to exercise their voting rights, are available to investors and other interested parties via the AMG website).

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG's recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG's leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG's mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,400 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.+1 6109754979

Michele Fischer

mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

Attachment