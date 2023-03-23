Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman Demonstrates Platform Agnostic In-Flight Connectivity for US Air Force

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) successfully demonstrated the technical capability to connect a full aircraft ecosystem. The company showcased its Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant (SPOC) multifunction processor in a flight test for the U.S. Air Force, highlighting the ability to integrate existing and future platforms using advanced data links.

"With the maturity of our technology, we have the solutions today that will provide unparalleled mission effectiveness," said Jenna Paukstis, vice president, communications solutions, Northrop Grumman. "We are connecting platforms that will benefit the joint force and provide them with real-time battlespace awareness across air, space, land and sea."

Advancing technology in solutions like SPOC provide the Air Force with a low size, weight and power radio that is scalable, upgradable and flexible to fit in any platform. The SPOC design also provides an integration environment for next generation communications that can reduce cost, risk and time to deploy.

Flown on Northrop Grumman's flying test bed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, SPOC connected with a ground station in a live, over-the-air test using advanced waveforms. This flight test is part of a contract with the Air Force to develop and demonstrate a solution to help define the Air Force's next generation radio approach. Developing SPOC using Northrop Grumman's software development kit and open architecture will allow the Air Force to introduce new capabilities at speed to meet evolving threats.

