Donnerstag, 23.03.2023

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
München
23.03.23
08:06 Uhr
0,436 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
23.03.2023 | 18:18
57 Leser
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 23

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Scott Hill
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief People Officer, Capita plc
b) Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCapita plc
b) LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification codeGB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares on exercise of nil cost share options and retention of all shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options:
Exercise of options granted under the Capita plc Long-Term Incentive Plan		£nil11,384
Shares sold to cover income tax and NI arising on the exercise of options37.9 pence5,362
Shares retained after exercise£nil6,022
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil11,384 options exercised
Shares sold to cover income tax and NI arising on the exercise of options37.9 pence5,362
Shares retained after exercise£nil6,022
e) Date of transaction21 March 2023
f) Place of transactionOutside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)
London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover income tax and NI
© 2023 PR Newswire
