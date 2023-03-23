WION launched on UK's DTT platform Freeview

Viewers in the UK will have access to India's only international news brand on channel #287

NEW DELHI, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WION, World Is One, India's first and only international news channel, launched on the UK's leading platform - Freeview via IP, using the most innovative FAST SSAI. The channel expanded its global footprint and increased its reach by ~15 mn Freeview Connect households in the UK. Viewers in the UK can tune in to India's award-winning international news brand on Channel #287 via Freeview.

WION, India's first and only international news channel, brings India's voice to the world, and provides an unbiased platform to the stories that otherwise miss the headlines. WION's catalogue compromises of a wholesome mix of news and feature shows catering to a global audience across geographies and age groups. Highly acclaimed show Gravitas, WION Pulse, This World, The India Story, The West Asia Post, Inside South Asia, WION Wideangle, WION Fineprint, World Of Africa, are some of the WION's most popular shows. WION has 30 international bureaus and accomplished news network globally which caters to the huge demand of the viewers.

Emphasising the global partnership and outreach, Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer of WION, said, "WION has always been open to exploring new platforms. Taking into consideration the fact that Freeview replaced the old analogue TV service accessibility to a widespread audience in the UK, it is a great opportunity for the channel to present global stories from an Indian perspective. This global move also encourages us to further boost timely and fast-paced news reportage with gripping visuals and strong content, backed by research and investigation."

Anindya Khare, Marketing Head of Zee Media Corporation Limited, further added, "The United Kingdom television viewing market is expected to flourish because of some major factors like emerging economies' rapid economic development, demand for smart televisions, the growing over-the-top platform market etc. We strongly believe that the UK market has a lot of potential for the channel to introduce new customised programme packaging to the audience, engage stakeholders through strategised communication and build on a high preference ratio.

Through a strategised approach, we also look forward to being consistent in launching interesting programmes on WION in markets like US, India, UK etc. This allows our glocalised viewers and readers to understand the impact of major global events from a uniquely Indian perspective."

"We are thrilled to launch WION via Freeview Connect and expand Freeview news offering with the leading news channel from India and also being able to monetise it using the Synapse FAST SSAI," said Tanya Kronfli, Managing Director of Global Distribution Services, specialising on delivery and digital Monetisation of TV content via Freeview Connect.

WION is accessible via Freeview TVs which are connected to the internet. Channel number 287.

Wion is also available in the UK on Sky platform Channel #519 and available on almost all digital platforms such Apple TV, Smart TVs, Amazon, Roku, Samsung Etc.

