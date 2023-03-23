Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Frankfurt
23.03.23
09:15 Uhr
1,570 Euro
-0,050
-3,09 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.03.2023 | 20:01
287 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2022

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2022

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2022 23-March-2023 / 18:28 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company' or 'the Group')

Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2022

Further to the announcement of the Company's Full Year Results on 23 March 2023, the Group's Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the Group's website. The direct link to download the Annual Report and Accounts is https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/investors-overview/ results-reports-and-presentations/.

The Annual Report and Accounts have been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the TD ESEF Regulation. A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text and will shortly be available at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  232217 
EQS News ID:  1591037 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1591037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2023 14:28 ET (18:28 GMT)

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.