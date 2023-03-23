DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2022

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company' or 'the Group')

Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2022

Further to the announcement of the Company's Full Year Results on 23 March 2023, the Group's Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the Group's website. The direct link to download the Annual Report and Accounts is https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/investors-overview/ results-reports-and-presentations/.

The Annual Report and Accounts have been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the TD ESEF Regulation. A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text and will shortly be available at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

