Royal DSM: DSM - delivery of shares

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Offering Circular published on 22 November 2022, Royal DSM is required to announce transactions relating to the ordinary shares in its capital in accordance with the Dutch public offer rules. This includes the delivery of treasury shares to employees in view of settling the vesting of share units or the exercise of stock options.





Pursuant to commitments entered into prior to issuing the Offering Circular, DSM has on 23 March 2023 delivered 870 ordinary shares to employees in view of settling the exercise of an equivalent number of stock options granted under the respective DSM Incentive Plan (average exercise price €95.45). On the date hereof, the total number of issued and outstanding DSM ordinary shares is 173,183,292. As a consequence of the delivery included herein, the number of outstanding DSM ordinary shares increased by 0.0005%.

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

