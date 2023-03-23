Anzeige
CNH Industrial: It's Time for Women: New Holland Brings Together Women in Agriculture To Talk About Leadership and Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Recently, CNH Industrial brand New Holland Agriculture hosted a special event in São Paulo, Brazil, focused on female leadership and innovation in agriculture. Titled "It's Time for Women", the event took place at Cubo Itaú - the largest innovation hub in Latin America. Influential and successful female figures were both in the audience and on stage. They debated themes such as leadership, influence, innovation, transformation, inspiration and the role of women in Brazilian agribusiness.

"Women play an increasingly important role in society. New Holland wants to highlight and encourage this growing role, especially in relation to rural areas and the agriculture business. In this sense, as transformation agents, we want to foster actions that bring more knowledge, opportunities and training to women," said Carolina Brandão, Marketing Manager for Brazil at New Holland Agriculture.

"It's Time for Women" was attended by CNH Industrial and New Holland employees, dealers and customers. Also at the event were Carlo Lambro, Global President of New Holland Agriculture, and Paulo Máximo, the brand's Director of Commercial Marketing for Latin America.

A team of professional speakers were there to share their expertise too. They included Mariely Biff, Consultant and Speaker on Succession and Family Governance in Agriculture, Martha Gabriel, Digital Transformation and Technology Executive, and Renata Vichi, CEO of chocolate brand Kopenhagen. Other speakers were Natália Leite and Soraia Schutel, from Sonata Brasil, a school for the development of leaders.

For Paulo Máximo, Commercial Marketing Director for Latin America at New Holland Agriculture, adding more female leaders to the company promotes innovation - one of the brand's strategic pillars.

He said: "As a brand close to its customers, we know that women in agriculture are innovative by nature. This event has brought them resources that are important for business and skills for their own lives."

CNH Industrial, Thursday, March 23, 2023, Press release picture

Caption: It's Time for Women: New Holland brings together women in agriculture to talk about leadership and innovation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745538/Its-Time-for-Women-New-Holland-Brings-Together-Women-in-Agriculture-To-Talk-About-Leadership-and-Innovation

