GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2023 | 22:46
91 Leser
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) announces a change in the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Millicom (Tigo) announces a change in the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg, March 23, 2023 - The Nomination Committee of Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that Mr. Nicolas Jaeger appointed by Atlas Luxco S.àr.l., has joined the Nomination Committee of Millicom.
On March 17, 2023, Atlas Luxco S.àr.l. reported that it holds a 20% shareholding in Millicom. On March 23, 2023 Mr. Nicolas Jaeger joined the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee comprises Jan Dworsky, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds; Viktor Kockberg, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds; Staley Cates, appointed by Southeastern Asset Management, Gerardo Zamorano appointed by Brandes Investment Partners, and Nicolas Jaeger appointed by Atlas Luxco S.àr.l., as well as the Chairman of Millicom's Board of Directors, José Antonio Ríos García.

Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found on Millicom's website. Shareholders wishing to propose candidates for election to the Board of Directors of Millicom should submit their proposal in writing to the Company Secretary, Millicom International Cellular S.A., 2 rue du Fort Bourbon, L-1249 Luxembourg.

For further information, please contact

Press:

Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)		Investors:

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,and LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • PR_Millicom announces change in the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c5ba5f28-908c-4cfe-8db9-773be1ca4365)

