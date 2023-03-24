Glucose Health, Inc. Fiscal 2022 Annual Report

BENTONVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC PINK:GLUC) ("Company") is pleased to highlight selected financial metrics presented in its Annual Report posted today at OTCMarkets.com. For fiscal 2022, Glucose Health, Inc. surpassed $1m in annual revenues for the first time in its history. Additionally, despite intense ingredient, packaging and transportation cost pressures, the Company managed to increase its gross profits commensurate with its increased revenues. The Company also maintained its unique status an emerging growth company with zero debt and de minimis liabilities on its balance sheet.

Fiscal 2022 Revenue of $1,072,655 vs. $953,681 for Fiscal 2021 = a 12% increase

Fiscal 2022 Gross Profit of $456,715 vs. $410,042 = an 11% increase

Fiscal 2022 Total Debt of -0-

19,638,632 shares (fully diluted)

During fiscal 2022, eight flavors of GLUCODOWN® Blood Sugar Maintenance were variously shipped to Amazon. These included GLUCODOWN® Cherry, Peach Mango, Strawberry Banana and Watermelon drink mix flavors, first introduced at Amazon in mid 2021, and GLUCODOWN® Peach, Lemon, Raspberry and Super Berry iced tea mix flavors, first introduced at Amazon in late 2017. As in previous fiscal years, all shipments of GLUCODOWN® to Amazon sell-out. At no time did the inventory age of GLUCODOWN® at Amazon exceed 90 days in fiscal 2022.

Presently eighteen different GLUCODOWN® items, including singles, double-packs and variety packs, are stocked at the GLUCODOWN® Amazon store (www.amazon.com/glucodown). Two of eighteen GLUCODOWN® items are 5 stars, fifteen of eighteen items are 4.5 stars and one item is 4 stars. In addition to online at Amazon, three GLUCODOWN® iced tea mix flavors (Peach, Lemon and Raspberry) are also stocked in-store at CVS Pharmacy Health Hub locations. GLUCODOWN® has maintained its in-store shelf presence at all CVS Pharmacy Heath Hub locations since fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2023, Glucose Health, Inc. will endeavor to maintain serving GLUCODOWN® customers at Amazon and CVS. The Company will additionally continue its efforts to source growth capital for the purposes of expanding GLUCODOWN® distribution and to launch its innovative new brands FIBER UP® - a delicious drink mix to be available in on-the-go stick packs and formulated to support the 5 markers of metabolic health- and be rite® - a full-flavor, soluble fiber and micronutrient infused ready-to-drink beverage - the first of its kind in North America.

