EPiC 2023 reinforces Hong Kong's world-class I&T with entries from a record of 55 economies competing for USD 5 million investment prize pool
- The 7th EPiC Grand Finale will be held on 28 April at the iconic Sky 100 venue, 50 semi-finalists will compete for the overall championship with a chance to win a cash prize of US$90,000.
- The public can also participate in the inaugural "My Favourite Pitcher" public poll, open to all to vote for their favourite pitch video.
- HKSTP to offer exclusive Immersion Programme for semi-finalists to unlock business opportunities through various activities.
Hong Kong is open to all and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is ramping up its seventh Elevator Pitch Competition (EPiC 2023) by unveiling its 50 Grand Finale semi-finalists, selected from 618 entries and 55 economies across the world.
EPiC 2023 -- backed by innovation-driven partners Cathay, HSBC, MTR Lab, plus world-leading accelerator Plug Play -- is the city's most eagerly anticipated pitch event each year and will take place on 28 April 2023 (Friday) at the summit of Hong Kong's tallest building, the International Commerce Centre. The annual event is a unique, worldwide competition for mid to late-stage startups in the FinTech and PropTech sectors who seek to expand their footprints into Asia and beyond, while leveraging Hong Kong's biggest innovation ecosystem at HKSTP.
EPiC provides the best available platform for startups to make real business impact through connections with the Science Park network of 1,000+ investors and 300+ corporate partners.
This year, three quarters of the entries are from overseas, with the proportion of overseas contestants and the number of economies participating hitting a record high since 2016. A total of 50 contestants representing 14 different economies entered the semi-final round.
All 50 semi-finalists have a golden opportunity to be considered for direct investment of up to US$5 million from the HKSTP Venture Fund, as well as market expansion support across Asia and beyond, plus the chance to win a cash prize of US$90,000 if crowned overall champion.
Albert Wong, CEO, HKSTP, said: "EPiC is an iconic mega event that has hit global scale, as record turnout from international startups further demonstrates Hong Kong's advantages as an international I&T hub. Hong Kong is diversified, vibrant and attracts the very best entrepreneurs, investors and corporate innovators. Grow fast and go beyond is the theme for EPiC this year, and we welcome talents from around the world to explore Hong Kong's unlimited investment and innovation opportunities."
The EPiC Grand Finale on 28 April will be hosted at Hong Kong's iconic Sky 100 venue atop Hong Kong's tallest building, the International Commerce Centre. The 50 competing teams will pitch their world-changing ideas to a judging panel of renowned investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. The actual pitch will comprise of a 60-second elevator ride as participants compete for the title of overall EPiC Champion.
To propel EPiC to the broader public, HKSTP has launched for the first time, the "My Favourite Pitcher" public poll, which is open to all to vote for their favourite pitch video from the shortlisted 50 semi-finalists. The poll is now available at EPiC polling website (epic-voting.hkstp.org) and lasts until 28 April 2023 1pm (HKT). The semi-finalist with the highest number of votes will win the cash prize of US$10,000, plus 200,000 Asia Miles sponsored by Cathay.
HKSTP will also kick off the exclusive Immersion Programme for semi-finalists to experience Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem first-hand and unlock business opportunities through educational talks, business matching and networking with leading corporate partners and investors across the HKSTP ecosystem.
Contestants Breakdown:
Category
No. of applicants
PropTech
266 (43%)
FinTech
352 (57%)
Headquarter
No. of applicants
Overseas
465 (75%)
Hong Kong
153 (25%)
A record high proportion of overseas contestants and economies participation since 2016.
EPiC activities:
Now until 28 April 2023, 1pm (HKT)
"My Favourite Pitcher" Public Polling
- The top 50 semi-finalists' pitching videos is open for public online voting
- The semi-finalist with the highest number of votes will be crowned EPiC 2023's "My Favourite Pitcher" and win the cash prize of US$10,000 plus 200,000 Asia Miles sponsored by Cathay
25 26 April 2023
"Grow Beyond Hong Kong" Immersion Programme
- An exclusive 2-day programme for EPiC 2023 semi-finalists to experience HKSTP's innovation ecosystem.
- Participants will unlock growth opportunities through educational talks, business matching and networking with leading corporate partners and investors in our ecosystem.
28 April 2023
EPiC 2023 Grand Finale
- Venue: Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck
- Top 50 Semi-Finalists will pitch their ideas within a 60-second elevator ride
- Top 10 Finalists will pitch their innovation ideas on stage to renowned investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders
- All 50 semi-finalists have the golden opportunities to be considered for direct investment of up to US$5 million from the HKSTP Venture Fund, plus the chance to win a cash prize of US$90,000 if crowned overall champion.
For more information on EPiC 2023, please visit: https://epic.hkstp.org/
For full list of the 50 semi-finalists see appendix below.
About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has for over 20 years committed to building up Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub to propel success for local and global pioneers today and tomorrow. HKSTP has established a thriving I&T ecosystem that is home to two unicorns and Hong Kong's leading R&D hub with over 12,000 research professionals and over 1,200 technology companies focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.
Established in 2001, we attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation and technology for entrepreneurs on their journey of growth in Hong Kong, to the Greater Bay Area, Asia and beyond. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern INNOPARKs in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three INNOPARKs are realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong. The goal is sectors like advanced manufacturing, electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.
Through our infrastructure, services, expertise and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish innovation and technology as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing Hong Kong's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for global growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.
More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.
APPENDIX:
50 semi-finalists for the Grand Finale of EPiC 2023, with 26 from FinTech and 24 from PropTech:
FinTech
Company Name (in alphabetical order)
Headquarter
1
AlgoBot Limited
Hong Kong SAR China
2
Amuro Limited
Hong Kong SAR China
3
Canvasland Limited
Hong Kong SAR China
4
Deland Labs
Singapore
5
Doconomy
Sweden
6
Dowsure
Mainland China
7
Endangered Wildlife OÜ
Estonia
8
FedML, Inc.
United States
9
FinCrime Dynamics
United Kingdom
10
Finema
Thailand
11
FINGREEN AI
France
12
PFY Healthcare Technology
Mainland China
13
Homebase
Vietnam
14
Leapstack
Vietnam
15
Miotech
Mainland China
16
Prometheus Technologies
United States
17
Redkik
United States
18
Revix
United Kingdom
19
Sensor data
Mainland China
20
Health Exchange Technology Service Group
Mainland China
21
Speedlegal
United States
22
Taos Technology LLC
United States
23
Ultipa
Mainland China
24
VoiceAI Technologies
Mainland China
25
Vymo
United States
26
Wequity
Belgium
PropTech
Company Name (in alphabetical order)
Headquarter
1
Archifiction
Mainland China
2
Bridge5 Asia
Singapore
3
Collov, Inc
United States
4
Dfocus
Mainland China
5
Doratoon
Singapore
6
EGG Lighting
United Kingdom
7
Firefly Dimension, Inc.
United States
8
FLX Solutions
United States
9
I2Cool Limited
Hong Kong SAR China
10
IronYun
United States
11
Kodifly Limited
Hong Kong SAR China
12
Layer Construction, Inc.
United States
13
Llewellyn and Partners Company Limited
Hong Kong SAR China
14
Mimicrete
United Kingdom
15
PassiveLogic
United States
16
Photinique Limited
Hong Kong SAR China
17
Rootie
Israel
18
SKYLAND INNOVATION COMPANY LIMITED
Hong Kong SAR China
19
Structure Pal
Israel
20
Swiss AI
Switzerland
21
Tensorflight, Inc.
United States
22
Umi Coating New Material Technology Co., Limited
Hong Kong SAR China
23
Visionaries 777
Hong Kong SAR China
24
VoltSafe Inc.
Canada
