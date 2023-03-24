Anzeige
Freitag, 24.03.2023
PR Newswire
24.03.2023 | 07:18
Fafrees E-bike: Fafrees is launching five technologically advanced, long-range City E-Bikes in the EU.

BERLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fafrees is thrilled to introduce five new long-range City E-bikes to the EU market in the first half of 2023. As one of Europe's most renowned specialists in electric bikes, we're dedicated to delivering the most comfortable and innovative travel experience to our customers.


Our new E-Bikes feature cutting-edge technology and high-quality components to provide the smoothest, most efficient ride possible. The FM8 Mid-drive City E-bike, for example, is powered by a 14.5AH removable and lockable tube battery, which can extend your riding range up to 120km on a single charge. With Shimano's 9-speed shifter and derailleur, you'll experience fluid and accurate shifting.

For even more power and torque, the FM9 Mid-drive City E-bike boasts up to 65N.m of torque and a 15AH tube battery. The high-contrast LCD display provides all the necessary information about your ride, and you can ride up to 120km on a single charge.

Both FM8 and FM9 are part of the same series, and they come equipped with StVZO-compliant bike lights and a hydraulic suspension fork.

If you're looking for an E-Bike that can adapt to any road condition, consider the FF20 Polar. This fat tire model features 20*4.0 tires and a dual 48V 10.4AH battery that can be used separately or together. In PAS mode, you can ride up to 160km.

Our F28 Pro City E-bike is designed for urban roads and features a 250W brushless motor, adjustable seat tube, handlebar, and comfortable Italian saddle. It's also very feminine-friendly.

Finally, the F20 Light City E-bike is the latest addition to our F20 series. It's lightweight, comfortable, and perfect for daily use by the entire family. With the 14.5AH high-capacity battery, you can ride up to 110km on a single charge.

The European E-Bike market is growing rapidly, and Fafrees is committed to producing the most innovative and premium products for our customers. We're excited to continue delivering an unrivaled user experience for years to come.

CONTACT: marketing@fafreesebike.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038939/image_5027098_8335419.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fafrees-is-launching-five-technologically-advanced-long-range-city-e-bikes-in-the-eu-301780625.html

