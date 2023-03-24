Das Instrument BCA GRS001003045 ATTICA BANK S.A. EO 10,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.03.2023

The instrument BCA GRS001003045 ATTICA BANK S.A. EO 10,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2023



Das Instrument X9T CA98417Q1037 XTIERRA INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.03.2023

The instrument X9T CA98417Q1037 XTIERRA INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2023



Das Instrument IPL GRS208303008 INFORM P.LYKOS HO.EO 0,62 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.03.2023

The instrument IPL GRS208303008 INFORM P.LYKOS HO.EO 0,62 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2023



Das Instrument 5MPA GB00BKT14T00 MIDATECH PHARMA LS-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.03.2023

The instrument 5MPA GB00BKT14T00 MIDATECH PHARMA LS-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.03.2023

