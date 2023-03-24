Anzeige
Freitag, 24.03.2023
WKN: A142QE ISIN: CY0106002112 
Frankfurt
24.03.23
08:03 Uhr
3,800 Euro
+0,200
+5,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Filing of New Riotinto PEA Technical Report

PEA demonstrated potential uplift in production and reduction in cash costs

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM) is pleased to announce the filing of the technical report ("Technical Report") related to the new preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the Cerro Colorado, San Dionisio and San Antonio deposits at its Proyecto Riotinto ("Riotinto") operation in Spain, the results of which were announced on 23 February 2023 by the Company.

Riotinto is Atalaya's flagship asset and currently consists of the operating Cerro Colorado open pit mine, a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant and significant supporting infrastructure. The San Dionisio and San Antonio deposits are located adjacent to the Cerro Colorado pit and the objective of the PEA was to incorporate these deposits into a new integrated mine plan for Riotinto.

The PEA demonstrated strong potential economic results over a range of metals price assumptions, including an after-tax NPV(8%) of $1.07 billion at $3.50/lb Cu, $1.20/lb Zn and $0.95/lb Pb ("Base Case" metals prices) and an after-tax NPV(8%) of $1.57 billion at $4.03/lb Cu, $1.20/lb Zn and $0.95/lb Pb ("Sensitivity Case" metals prices).

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com.

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UKElisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Matthew Elliott

+ 44 20 3757 6882

4C CommunicationsCarina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745596/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Filing-of-New-Riotinto-PEA-Technical-Report

