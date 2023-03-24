Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia has agreed to supply EVA encapsulant film to Qcells, in addition to supporting Qcells' plans to develop a fully integrated solar supply chain in the United States.From pv magazine USA Hanwha Qcells America has revealed that its solar supplier, Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia (HAGA), will build a new advanced materials manufacturing facility in Bartow County, Georgia. HAGA will supply Qcells with encapsulant film ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA), which is the front "foil" on solar modules sandwiching the cells against the backsheet and front glass. There were shortages ...

