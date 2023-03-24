First North Denmark: Agillic A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Agillic A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 28 March 2023. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue. ISIN: DK0060955854 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Agillic -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 10,260,947 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 801,058 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 11,062,005 -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 28.08 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 151244 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: AGILC -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser - Norden CEF