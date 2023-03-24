DJ Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 449.932

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 243228

CODE: HLTW LN

ISIN: LU0533033311



ISIN: LU0533033311

