Gensol Engineering has acquired Indian solar tracking specialist Scorpius Trackers for $16.42 million.From pv magazine India Gensol Engineering has acquired Indian solar tracker specialist Scorpius Trackers, which has developed its own patented tracker controller and software solutions. Gensol Engineering said the acquisition will allow it to offer its clients end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions. Scorpius Trackers will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gensol Engineering. The Pune.based company has 600 MW of capacity in operation across India, Japan, Africa, ...

