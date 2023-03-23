Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces 2022 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 .

Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $21.6 million compared with $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.25 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net operating revenues were $81.2 million compared with $70.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . For the year ended December 31, 2022, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.15 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.51 for year ended December 31, 2021 .

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 14,671

$ 11,431

$ 49,763

$ 42,710















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 2,832

2,437

12,137

11,045 Other golf and related operations 4,133

3,711

19,280

16,628 Total golf and related operations 6,965

6,148

31,417

27,673















Total net operating revenues 21,636

17,579

81,180

70,383















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 12,137

9,204

40,380

34,259 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,506

1,150

5,500

4,748 Golf and related operations operating costs 5,040

4,469

21,337

17,825 Depreciation and amortization expense 930

804

3,483

3,112 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,615

2,319

10,133

9,878 Operating income (loss) (592)

(367)

347

561















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (504)

(280)

(1,464)

(1,158) Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

-

1,964 Other income, net 26

71

231

369 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,070)

(576)

(886)

1,736















Income tax provision (benefit) (14)

4

94

89 Net income (loss) (1,056)

(580)

(980)

1,647















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (83)

(110)

(397)

(324) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ (973)

$ (470)

$ (583)

$ 1,971















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.25)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.15)

$ 0.51 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.25)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.15)

$ 0.50















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,933

















AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,624

$ 3,254 Accounts receivable, net 11,127

9,933 Unbilled membership dues receivable 599

578 Inventories 1,461

1,105 Prepaid expenses 1,172

996 Other current assets 105

105 Total current assets 16,088

15,971







Property and equipment, net 56,805

53,338 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,001

5,390 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,386

1,598 Restricted cash 10,426

1,696 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 36

36 Total assets $ 89,750

$ 78,037







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 503

$ 1,126 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 115

167 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 424

534 Accounts payable 10,995

10,164 Accrued payroll and other compensation 989

797 Accrued income taxes 103

67 Other accrued taxes 540

541 Deferred membership dues revenue 3,643

3,363 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,544

1,265 Total current liabilities 18,856

18,024







Long term debt, net of current portion 29,758

19,376 Line of credit 1,550

- Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 381

496 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 962

1,064 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 38,490

39,069 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (347)

(92) Total shareholders' equity 38,143

38,977 Total liabilities and equity $ 89,750

$ 78,037









