Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces 2022 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 .
Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $21.6 million compared with $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.25 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, net operating revenues were $81.2 million compared with $70.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . For the year ended December 31, 2022, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.15 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.51 for year ended December 31, 2021 .
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 14,671
$ 11,431
$ 49,763
$ 42,710
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
2,832
2,437
12,137
11,045
Other golf and related operations
4,133
3,711
19,280
16,628
Total golf and related operations
6,965
6,148
31,417
27,673
Total net operating revenues
21,636
17,579
81,180
70,383
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
12,137
9,204
40,380
34,259
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,506
1,150
5,500
4,748
Golf and related operations operating costs
5,040
4,469
21,337
17,825
Depreciation and amortization expense
930
804
3,483
3,112
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,615
2,319
10,133
9,878
Operating income (loss)
(592)
(367)
347
561
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(504)
(280)
(1,464)
(1,158)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
1,964
Other income, net
26
71
231
369
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,070)
(576)
(886)
1,736
Income tax provision (benefit)
(14)
4
94
89
Net income (loss)
(1,056)
(580)
(980)
1,647
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(83)
(110)
(397)
(324)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ (973)
$ (470)
$ (583)
$ 1,971
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ (0.25)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.15)
$ 0.51
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ (0.25)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.15)
$ 0.50
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,899
3,899
3,899
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,899
3,899
3,899
3,933
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,624
$ 3,254
Accounts receivable, net
11,127
9,933
Unbilled membership dues receivable
599
578
Inventories
1,461
1,105
Prepaid expenses
1,172
996
Other current assets
105
105
Total current assets
16,088
15,971
Property and equipment, net
56,805
53,338
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,001
5,390
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,386
1,598
Restricted cash
10,426
1,696
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
36
36
Total assets
$ 89,750
$ 78,037
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 503
$ 1,126
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
115
167
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
424
534
Accounts payable
10,995
10,164
Accrued payroll and other compensation
989
797
Accrued income taxes
103
67
Other accrued taxes
540
541
|
Deferred membership dues revenue
3,643
3,363
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,544
1,265
Total current liabilities
18,856
18,024
Long term debt, net of current portion
29,758
19,376
Line of credit
1,550
-
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
381
496
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
962
1,064
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
38,490
39,069
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(347)
(92)
Total shareholders' equity
38,143
38,977
Total liabilities and equity
$ 89,750
$ 78,037
SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation