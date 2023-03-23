SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

" With the recent initiation of the RUBY-3 study in autoimmune glomerulonephritis and the imminent initiation of the RUBY-4 study in autoimmune cytopenias, 2023 is on track to be a pivotal year for Alpine and povetacicept, a potential best-in-class dual BAFF/APRIL inhibitor which we are developing for multiple autoantibody-related diseases. We look forward to sharing updates on both studies anticipated by the end of the year," said Mitchell H. Gold, MD, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine. " Our strong balance sheet and povetacicept's promising preclinical and phase 1 healthy volunteer data, in addition to a convenient once every four-week subcutaneous dosing regimen, enables us to advance a robust development plan which has the potential to bring a meaningful new therapeutic option for patients living with multiple different autoimmune or inflammatory diseases."

" We are thrilled to be part of povetacicept's RUBY-3 study for autoimmune glomerulonephritis, especially IgA nephropathy. Povetacicept looks to be the first true dual inhibitor of both the BAFF and APRIL cytokines with the added potential advantage of its unique, convenient dose regimen of subcutaneous administration every four weeks," said James Tumlin, MD, Founder and Medical Director of the NephroNet Clinical Trials Consortium, Professor of Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine, and principal investigator for the RUBY-3 study. " Our site has had a strong patient interest in participating in this trial given the significant unmet need for glomerulonephritis which can lead to renal failure and the need for dialysis or transplantation if untreated. We look forward to continuing to work with the Alpine team to study povetacicept's potential to be an important new and potent disease-modifying therapy."

Fourth Quarter 2022 and Recent Pipeline and Corporate Updates

Povetacicept (ALPN-303)

RUBY-3, an open-label basket study in autoimmune glomerulonephritis, including IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis and primary membranous nephropathy, recently initiated enrollment.

RUBY-4, an open-label basket study in autoimmune cytopenias, including immune thrombocytopenia, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and cold agglutinin disease, is anticipated to begin enrollment in the second quarter.

The Company plans to launch RUBY-2, a placebo-controlled, dose-ranging, randomized phase 2 study in systemic lupus erythematosus in mid-2024, based on enabling data from the RUBY-3 and RUBY-4 studies.

Key preclinical data on povetacicept -- demonstrating differentiation from wild-type TACI-Igs, BAFF- or APRIL-only inhibitors and anti-CD20 depletion, as well as efficacy in mouse models of lupus -- were published in the peer-reviewed journal Arthritis & Rheumatology (View Publication).

(View Publication). The Company presented multiple oral and poster presentations on povetacicept at recent scientific conferences, including an ePoster and oral presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting on March 18th (Full List of Company Publications and Presentations).

Corporate

The Company recently announced that it had entered into a strategic collaboration with Truveta to use Truveta Studio to help rapidly identify and enroll participants in Alpine's clinical studies for povetacicept, including the RUBY-3 study in autoimmune glomerulonephritis and RUBY-4 study in autoimmune cytopenias. Truveta's databases are updated daily from its 28 health system members which include more than 20,000 clinics and 700 hospitals from all 50 states and represent 16% of the covered lives in the United States.

The Company ended the year with $273.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments as of December 31, 2022, which the Company anticipates should be sufficient to fund its planned operations through 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

As of December 31, 2022, Alpine's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments totaled $273.4 million. The Company recorded net losses of $57.8 million and $50.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Collaboration revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $2.8 million compared to $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease primarily relates to lower revenue recognized under our collaboration with AbbVie partially offset by revenue recognized for services performed in connection with our collaboration with Horizon, which was executed in late 2021.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $18.8 million compared to $15.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to higher personnel-related expenses due to increased headcount to support our ongoing and planned clinical development programs.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $4.4 million compared to $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded net losses of $18.9 million and $15.2 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Povetacicept (ALPN-303)

Povetacicept (ALPN-303) is a dual antagonist of the BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation inducing ligand) cytokines, which play key roles in the activation and survival of B cells, particularly antibody-secreting cells. Based upon an engineered TACI (transmembrane activator and CAML interactor) domain, povetacicept exhibits greater potency in preclinical studies versus wild-type TACI-based comparators, as well as other inhibitors of BAFF and/or APRIL alone. Povetacicept is in development for multiple B cell and/or autoantibody-related diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, autoimmune glomerulonephritis, and autoimmune cytopenias.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,376 $ 67,907 Short-term investments 224,265 94,396 Total current assets 240,993 192,013 Long-term investments 35,481 52,866 Total assets 286,686 255,900 Total current liabilities 57,996 69,778 Total stockholders' equity 179,420 120,903 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 286,686 255,900

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Data (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Collaboration revenue $ 2,776 $ 4,530 $ 30,064 $ 23,443 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,756 15,362 70,243 58,742 General and administrative 4,389 4,544 17,968 14,560 Total operating expenses 23,145 19,906 88,211 73,302 Loss from operations (20,369 ) (15,376 ) (58,147 ) (49,859 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 2,165 93 3,288 259 Interest expense (87 ) (178 ) (476 ) (816 ) Other, net (25 ) (4 ) (97 ) (4 ) Loss before taxes (18,316 ) (15,465 ) (55,432 ) (50,420 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (548 ) 298 (2,330 ) 87 Net loss $ (18,864 ) $ (15,167 ) $ (57,762 ) $ (50,333 ) Comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 484 (237 ) (901 ) (238 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translation 64 (51 ) 53 (88 ) Comprehensive loss $ (18,316 ) $ (15,455 ) $ (58,610 ) $ (50,659 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 45,882,437 29,354,961 33,435,280 25,476,889 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.41 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.73 ) $ (1.98 )

