Lisa Harper, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This past year, we focused on improving the health of our organization and made operational changes that have set us up to drive long-term growth in the business. I'm proud of our team's accomplishments and we ended the year with Net Sales at the upper end of our expectations, a beat to our Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance, and improved inventory levels going into next year. We are pleased with the quality of our inventory and product moving forward, and we are starting to see our gross margin rates stabilize. Looking ahead, I believe we have the right strategies and priorities in place to deliver against long-term financial targets and drive shareholder value."

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Net sales decreased 5.5% to $301.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Comparable sales 2 decreased 5.4% in the fourth quarter.

decreased 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gross profit margin was 31.9% and declined 70bps compared to 32.6% in the fourth quarter of last year. The decline was primarily driven by promotional events and higher inflationary costs, partially offset by higher royalties, profit-sharing and marketing and promotional funds we received associated with our private label credit card.

Net loss was $3.8 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share, compared to net loss of $22.8 million, or a loss of $0.21 per share in the fourth quarter of last year. There was no adjustment to net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, but for comparison purposes, Adjusted net income 1 for the fourth quarter of last year was $9.7 million, or $0.09 per share.

for the fourth quarter of last year was $9.7 million, or $0.09 per share. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $16.4 million, or 5.6% of net sales, compared to $28.4 million, or 9.1% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of last year.

was $16.4 million, or 5.6% of net sales, compared to $28.4 million, or 9.1% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of last year. Opened six Torrid stores and six Curv stores in the fourth quarter and closed two Torrid stores. The total store count at quarter end was 639 stores.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year of Fiscal 2022

Net sales decreased 0.7% to $1,288.1 million compared to last fiscal year. Comparable sales 2 decreased 3.4% compared to last fiscal year.

decreased 3.4% compared to last fiscal year. Gross profit margin was 35.7% compared to 41.4% last fiscal year.

Net income was $50.2 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to net loss of $29.9 million, or a loss of $0.27 per share last fiscal year. There was no adjustment to net income in fiscal 2022, but for comparison purposes, Adjusted net income 1 last fiscal year was $121.2 million, or $1.10 per share.

last fiscal year was $121.2 million, or $1.10 per share. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $152.3 million, or 12.1% of net sales, compared to $245.9 million, or 19.2% of net sales last fiscal year.

was $152.3 million, or 12.1% of net sales, compared to $245.9 million, or 19.2% of net sales last fiscal year. Opened 18 Torrid stores and eight Curv stores during fiscal 2022 and closed 11 Torrid stores. The total store count at year end was 639 stores.

Active customers grew 2% to 3.9 million.

Average spend per customer was down 3%.

Reclassification of Certain Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Items

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, we made a voluntary change in our accounting policy regarding the classification of royalties, profit-sharing and marketing and promotional funds ("PLCC Funds") we receive pursuant to our private label credit card agreement. Historically, we recorded PLCC Funds as a reduction to selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss). Under the new policy, we record PLCC Funds in net sales in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss). This reclassification does not have any impact on income from operations, income before provision for income taxes, net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share and there was no cumulative effect to stockholders' deficit or net assets.

The recognition of PLCC Funds in net sales is preferable because it will enhance the comparability of our financial statements with those of many of our industry peers and provide greater transparency into performance metrics relevant to our industry by showing the gross impact of the funds received as net sales instead of as a reduction to selling, general and administrative expenses. This reclassification has been retrospectively applied to all periods presented in this earnings release. A table reflecting the effects of the reclassification is included at the end of this release (see "Reclassification of Certain Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Items").

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial and Operating Metrics

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 YoY Change Active customers (as of end of period)(A) 3,902 3,821 2% Net sales per active customer(A) $ 330 $ 340 (3%) Net Sales $ 1,288,144 $ 1,297,271 (2%) Comparable sales(B) (3%) 30% Number of stores (as of end of period) 639 624 Net income (loss) $ 50,209 $ (29,944) 268% Adjusted EBITDA(C) $ 152,350 $ 245,853 (38%)

(A) Active customers and net sales per active customer calculated on a preceding four quarters basis. (B) The computation of comparable sales includes results from stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19. (C) Please refer to "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of fiscal 2022 totaled $13.6 million. Total liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter, including available borrowing capacity under our revolving credit agreement, was $147.8 million.

Cash flow from operations for the twelve-month period ended January 28, 2023 was $53.3 million, compared to $121.2 million for the twelve-month period ended January 29, 2022.

Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023 the Company expects:

Net sales between $305 million and $313 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 between $35 million and $40 million.

For the full year fiscal 2023 the Company expects:

Net sales between $1.265 billion and $1.320 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 between $140 million and $152 million.

between $140 million and $152 million. Capital expenditures between $40 and $45 million reflecting infrastructure and technology investments as well as between 30 and 40 new stores for the year.

The above outlook is based on several assumptions, including, but not limited to, the macroeconomic challenges in the industry continuing into fiscal 2023 as well as higher raw material and labor costs, which are expected to be more pronounced this year. While COVID-19-related restrictions have eased in recent months, a level of uncertainty remains regarding potential supply chain disruption during fiscal 2023. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

Notes

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying tables for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. The Company does not provide reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP measures of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because the timing and amount of excluded items are unreasonably difficult to fully and accurately estimate. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. (2) Comparable sales for any given period are defined as the sales of Torrid's e-Commerce operations and stores that it has included in its comparable sales base during that period. The Company includes a store in its comparable sales base after it has been open for 15 full fiscal months. If a store is closed during a fiscal year, it is only included in the computation of comparable sales for the full fiscal months in which it was open. The computation of comparable sales includes results from stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Partial fiscal months are excluded from the computation of comparable sales. Comparable sales allow the Company to evaluate how its unified commerce business is performing exclusive of the effects of new store openings. The Company applies current year foreign currency exchange rates to both current year and prior year comparable sales to remove the impact of foreign currency fluctuation and achieve a consistent basis for comparison.

About Torrid

Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who wears sizes 10 to 30. Torrid is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management utilizes certain non-GAAP performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share for purposes of evaluating ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP operating measures, when reviewed collectively with our GAAP financial information, provide useful supplemental information to investors in assessing our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net income (loss) plus interest expense less interest income, net of other expense (income), plus provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), and share-based compensation, non-cash deductions and charges, and other expenses. Adjusted net income (loss) represents GAAP net income (loss) plus remeasurement adjustments for share-based compensation, net of tax. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share represents Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding at the end of the period.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by isolating the effects of certain items that vary from period to period without any correlation to ongoing operating performance. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting the overall expected performance of our business and for evaluating on a quarterly and annual basis actual results against such expectations.

Further, we recognize Adjusted EBITDA as a commonly used measure in determining business value and, as such, use it internally to report and analyze our results and as a benchmark to determine certain non-equity incentive payments made to executives. We use Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share to facilitate operating performance comparisons by isolating the effects of share-based compensation that vary from period to period and across our peer companies without any correlation to ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share have limitations as analytical tools. These measures are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to or substitutes for net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, earnings (loss) per share or any other performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. For example, all statements we make relating to our expected first quarter of fiscal 2023, our full year fiscal 2023 performance and our plans and objectives for future operations, growth or initiatives are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Torrid's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including: changes in consumer spending and general economic conditions; including as a result of rising interest rates; inflationary pressures with respect to labor and raw materials and global supply chain constraints that could increase our expenses; our ability to identify and respond to new and changing product trends, customer preferences and other related factors; our dependence on a strong brand image; damage to our reputation arising from our use of social media, email and text messages; increased competition from other brands and retailers; our reliance on third parties to drive traffic to our website; the success of the shopping centers in which our stores are located; our ability to adapt to consumer shopping preferences and develop and maintain a relevant and reliable omni-channel experience for our customers; our dependence upon independent third parties for the manufacture of all of our merchandise; availability constraints and price volatility in the raw materials used to manufacture our products; interruptions of the flow of our merchandise from international manufacturers causing disruptions in our supply chain; our sourcing a significant amount of our products from China; shortages of inventory, delayed shipments to our e-Commerce customers and harm to our reputation due to difficulties or shut-down of our distribution facility (including as a result of COVID-19); our reliance upon independent third-party transportation providers for substantially all of our product shipments; our growth strategy; our failure to attract and retain employees that reflect our brand image, embody our culture and possess the appropriate skill set; our reliance on third-parties for the provision of certain services, including real estate management; our ability to successfully manage risks relating to the spread of COVID-19, including any adverse impacts on our supply chain, workforce, facilities, customer services and operations; our dependence upon key members of our executive management team; our reliance on information systems; system security risk issues that could disrupt our internal operations or information technology services; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential information, whether through a breach of our computer system or otherwise; our failure to comply with federal and state laws and regulations and industry standards relating to privacy, data protection, advertising and consumer protection; payment-related risks that could increase our operating costs or subject us to potential liability; claims made against us resulting in litigation; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business; regulatory actions or recalls arising from issues with product safety; our inability to protect our trademarks or other intellectual property rights; our substantial indebtedness and lease obligations; restrictions imposed by our indebtedness on our current and future operations; changes in tax laws or regulations or in our operations that may impact our effective tax rate; the possibility that we may recognize impairments of long-lived assets; our failure to maintain adequate internal control over financial reporting; and the threat of war, terrorism or other catastrophes that could negatively impact our business.

The outcome of the events described in any of our forward-looking statements are also subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 30, 2022 and in our other filings with the SEC. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this communication in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect us or our operations in the way we expect.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments.

TORRID HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 Net sales $ 301,228 $ 318,414 $ 1,288,144 $ 1,297,271 Cost of goods sold 205,049 214,767 828,605 759,826 Gross profit 96,179 103,647 459,539 537,445 Selling, general and administrative expenses 77,837 70,057 297,973 439,409 Marketing expenses 15,827 17,378 59,941 52,654 Income from operations 2,515 16,212 101,625 45,382 Interest expense 8,385 6,107 29,736 29,497 Interest income, net of other (income) expense (16 ) 128 207 56 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (5,854 ) 9,977 71,682 15,829 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (2,010 ) 32,731 21,473 45,773 Net (loss) income $ (3,844 ) $ (22,754 ) $ 50,209 $ (29,944 ) Comprehensive income (loss): Net (loss) income $ (3,844 ) $ (22,754 ) $ 50,209 $ (29,944 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 143 (151 ) (337 ) 84 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 143 (151 ) (337 ) 84 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (3,701 ) $ (22,905 ) $ 49,872 $ (29,860 ) Net (loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.27 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.27 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 103,693 109,445 104,342 109,886 Diluted 103,693 109,445 104,489 109,886

TORRID HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data) January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,569 $ 29,025 Restricted cash 366 262 Inventory 180,055 170,608 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,050 14,686 Prepaid income taxes 2,081 6,345 Total current assets 216,121 220,926 Property and equipment, net 113,613 127,565 Operating lease right-of-use assets 177,179 209,637 Deposits and other noncurrent assets 8,650 7,100 Deferred tax assets 3,301 4,873 Intangible asset 8,400 8,400 Total assets $ 527,264 $ 578,501 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 76,207 $ 77,448 Accrued and other current liabilities 108,847 138,708 Operating lease liabilities 45,008 45,716 Borrowings under credit facility 8,380 - Current portion of term loan 16,144 20,519 Due to related parties 12,741 14,622 Total current liabilities 267,327 297,013 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 172,103 207,049 Term loan 304,697 320,841 Deferred compensation 4,246 6,873 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,115 5,044 Total liabilities 757,488 836,820 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders' deficit: Common shares: $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 103,774,813 shares issued and outstanding at January 28, 2023; 107,857,625 shares issued and outstanding at January 29, 2022 1,038 1,078 Additional paid-in capital 128,205 118,286 Accumulated deficit (359,206 ) (377,759 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (261 ) 76 Total stockholders' deficit (230,224 ) (258,319 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 527,264 $ 578,501

TORRID HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 50,209 $ (29,944 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Write down of inventory 2,297 696 Operating right-of-use assets amortization 41,839 41,648 Depreciation and other amortization 37,592 36,748 Write off of unamortized original issue discount and deferred financing costs for Amended Term Loan Credit Agreement - 5,231 Share-based compensation 9,980 159,754 Deferred taxes 1,863 1,266 Other (1,209 ) (457 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory (12,028 ) (65,709 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,364 ) (1,949 ) Prepaid income taxes 4,264 (5,928 ) Deposits and other noncurrent assets (1,712 ) (3,058 ) Accounts payable (1,241 ) 5,639 Accrued and other current liabilities (29,659 ) 28,090 Operating lease liabilities (42,912 ) (49,597 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 3,900 1,222 Deferred compensation (2,627 ) 342 Due to related parties (1,881 ) 6,562 Income taxes payable - (9,336 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,311 121,220 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (23,369 ) (17,552 ) Net cash used in investing activities (23,369 ) (17,552 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital distribution to Torrid Holding LLC - (300,000 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 832,635 5,700 Payments on revolving credit facility (824,255 ) (5,700 ) Deferred financing costs for revolving credit facility - (688 ) Principal payments on New Term Loan Credit Agreement and repayment of Amended Term Loan Credit Agreement and related costs (21,875 ) (212,775 ) Proceeds from New Term Loan Credit Agreement, net of original issue discount and deferred financing costs - 340,509 Proceeds from issuances under share-based compensation plans 746 569 Withholding tax payments related to vesting of restricted stock units and awards (668 ) (2,072 ) Repurchases and retirement of common stock (31,700 ) (23,352 ) Net cash used in financing activities (45,117 ) (197,809 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (177 ) 213 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,352 ) (93,928 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 29,287 123,215 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 13,935 $ 29,287 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for interest related to the revolving credit facility and term loan $ 29,564 $ 24,120 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 15,601 $ 58,134 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Property and equipment purchases included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,959 $ 3,338

Reclassification of Certain Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Items

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, we made a voluntary change in our accounting policy regarding the classification of royalties, profit-sharing and marketing and promotional funds ("PLCC Funds") we receive pursuant to our private label credit card agreement. Historically, we recorded PLCC Funds as a reduction to selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss). Under the new policy, we record PLCC Funds in net sales in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss). This reclassification does not have any impact on income from operations, income (loss) before provision for income taxes, net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share and there was no cumulative effect to stockholders' deficit or net assets.

The recognition of PLCC Funds in net sales is preferable because it will enhance the comparability of our financial statements with those of many of our industry peers and provide greater transparency into performance metrics relevant to our industry by showing the gross impact of the funds received as net sales instead of as a reduction to selling, general and administrative expenses. The following tables show this change in presentation which has been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented in this earnings release.

Three Months Ended January 28, 2023 Prior to PLCC Funds Reclass Change in Accounting Principle As Reported Net sales $ 294,817 $ 6,411 $ 301,228 Cost of goods sold 205,049 - 205,049 Gross profit 89,768 6,411 96,179 Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,426 6,411 77,837 Marketing expenses 15,827 - 15,827 Income from operations $ 2,515 $ - $ 2,515

Three Months Ended January 29, 2022 As Previously Reported Change in Accounting Principle As Reported Net sales $ 313,936 $ 4,713 $ 318,649 Cost of goods sold 214,767 - 214,767 Gross profit 99,169 4,713 103,882 Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,579 4,713 70,292 Marketing expenses 17,378 - 17,378 Income from operations $ 16,212 $ - $ 16,212

Twelve Months Ended January 28, 2023 Prior to PLCC Funds Reclass Change in Accounting Principle As Reported Net sales $ 1,254,136 $ 34,008 $ 1,288,144 Cost of goods sold 828,605 - 828,605 Gross profit 425,531 34,008 459,539 Selling, general and administrative expenses 263,965 34,008 297,973 Marketing expenses 59,941 - 59,941 Income from operations $ 101,625 $ - $ 101,625

Twelve Months Ended January 29, 2022 As Previously Reported Change in Accounting Principle As Reported Net sales $ 1,278,794 $ 18,477 $ 1,297,271 Cost of goods sold 759,826 - 759,826 Gross profit 518,968 18,477 537,445 Selling, general and administrative expenses 420,932 18,477 439,409 Marketing expenses 52,654 - 52,654 Income from operations $ 45,382 $ - $ 45,382

The following table shows the impact of this change in accounting policy for all previously reported fiscal quarters during fiscal years 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended As Previously Reported January 28, 2023(A) October 29, 2022 July 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 July 31, 2021 May 1, 2021 Net sales $ 294,817 $ 290,034 $ 340,876 $ 328,409 $ 313,936 $ 306,241 $ 332,870 $ 325,747 Cost of goods sold 205,049 198,263 222,030 203,263 214,767 181,094 183,150 180,815 Gross profit 89,768 91,771 118,846 125,146 99,169 125,147 149,720 144,932 Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,426 59,180 65,928 67,431 65,579 66,399 179,041 109,913 Marketing expenses 15,827 12,638 13,502 17,974 17,378 15,023 10,728 9,525 Income (loss) from operations $ 2,515 $ 19,953 $ 39,416 $ 39,741 $ 16,212 $ 43,725 $ (40,049 ) $ 25,494 Adjustment Net sales $ 6,411 $ 10,167 $ 12,646 $ 4,784 $ 4,713 $ 4,649 $ 4,637 $ 4,478 Cost of goods sold - - - - - - - - Gross profit 6,411 10,167 12,646 4,784 4,713 4,649 4,637 4,478 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,411 10,167 12,646 4,784 4,713 4,649 4,637 4,478 Marketing expenses - - - - - - - - Income (loss) from operations $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - As Reported Net sales $ 301,228 $ 300,201 $ 353,522 $ 333,193 $ 318,649 $ 310,890 $ 337,507 $ 330,225 Cost of goods sold 205,049 198,263 222,030 203,263 214,767 181,094 183,150 180,815 Gross profit 96,179 101,938 131,492 129,930 103,882 129,796 154,357 149,410 Selling, general and administrative expenses 77,837 69,347 78,574 72,215 70,292 71,048 183,678 114,391 Marketing expenses 15,827 12,638 13,502 17,974 17,378 15,023 10,728 9,525 Income (loss) from operations $ 2,515 $ 19,953 $ 39,416 $ 39,741 $ 16,212 $ 43,725 $ (40,049 ) $ 25,494

__________________________ (A) The amounts for the three months ended January 28, 2023 have not been previously reported.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Net (loss) income $ (3,844 ) $ (22,754 ) $ 50,209 $ (29,944 ) Interest expense 8,385 6,107 29,736 29,497 Interest income, net of other (income) expense (16 ) 128 207 56 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (2,010 ) 32,731 21,473 45,773 Depreciation and amortization(A) 9,093 9,578 36,074 35,204 Share-based compensation(B) 2,412 2,516 9,980 159,754 Non-cash deductions and charges(C) 183 239 2,493 615 Other expenses(D) 2,170 (98 ) 2,178 4,898 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,373 $ 28,447 $ 152,350 $ 245,853

__________________________ (A) Depreciation and amortization excludes amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount that are reflected in interest expense. (B) Prior to the consummation of our IPO on July 6, 2021, share-based compensation was determined based on the remeasurement of our liability-classified incentive units. (C) Non-cash deductions and charges includes losses on property and equipment disposals and the net impact of non-cash rent expense. (D) Other expenses include IPO-related transaction fees, severance costs for certain key management positions and the reimbursement of certain management expenses, primarily for travel, incurred by Sycamore on our behalf, which are not considered to be part of our core business.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted net (loss) income for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Net (loss) income $ (3,844 ) $ (22,754 ) $ 50,209 $ (29,944 ) Remeasurement adjustments for incentive units - - - 151,166 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (2,010 ) 32,731 21,473 45,773 Adjusted provision for income taxes(A) 2,010 (323 ) (21,473 ) (45,773 ) Adjusted net (loss) income $ (3,844 ) $ 9,654 $ 50,209 $ 121,222 Net (loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.27 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.27 ) Adjusted net (loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.48 $ 1.10 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.48 $ 1.10 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 103,693 109,445 104,342 109,886 Diluted 103,693 109,445 104,489 109,886

__________________________ (A) Represents the non-GAAP Adjusted provision for income taxes that excludes the fiscal 2021 full year impact of the $151.2 million remeasurement adjustments for incentive units.

