Germany's grid authority has reported that the country added 874 MW of solar in January and 746 MW in February.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 746 MW of new PV capacity was installed in February. This compares to 422 MW in February 2022 and 874 MW in January. In the first two months of this year, newly installed PV capacity reached 1.62 GW, which compares to around 840 MW in the same period a year earlier. By the end of February, the country's cumulative installed PV power had reached 69.06 GW. The Bundesnetzagentur reports that ...

