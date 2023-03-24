Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that Westlake Epoxy will launch its new AZURES product range at the European Coatings Show 2023, to be held in Nuremberg, Germany, March 28 to 30, 2023.

Westlake Epoxy's Azures products are newly developed epoxy resins, modifiers and curing agents that are free of any SVHC- and CMR-labelled substances. As such, they provide better sustainable alternatives to existing technologies used in coatings, civil engineering and adhesives while keeping the same level of performance.

"This is definitely another important milestone in Westlake Epoxy's strategy to contribute to a safer and cleaner world," said Ann Frederix, Vice President, Westlake Epoxy.

Recently, Westlake Epoxy's European business also confirmed its receipt of the 2022 Platinum Medal from EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, and Westlake Epoxy's Pernis, Netherlands site has successfully passed the audit for its International Sustainability Carbon Plus (ISCC+) certification.

Westlake Epoxy serves a variety of industries including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, civil engineering and construction, composite and wind energy, electronics, electric laminates and marine and protective coatings.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe, and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com

