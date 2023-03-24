Anzeige
Freitag, 24.03.2023

WKN: A2JRPS ISIN: CA81222L1058 Ticker-Symbol: 2CC2 
Stuttgart
24.03.23
11:07 Uhr
0,022 Euro
+0,001
+2,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
24.03.2023 | 12:38
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Searchlight Resources Inc: Searchlight Resources Receives TSXV Approval for Purchase of the Bootleg Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT)(OTCQB:SCLTF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to issue common shares as consideration for the purchase by Searchlight of the 25% interest plus 1.0% NSR in the Bootleg Lake Gold property from New Moon Minerals Corp. ("New Moon")

Consideration for the acquisition of the 25% interest plus 1.0% NSR in the Bootleg Lake Gold property consists of 6,000,000 common shares of Searchlight. The common shares will be issued to New Moon. All securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.
Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT); (OTCQB:SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on battery minerals and gold throughout the Province, concentrating on projects with nearby infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Wallace"
Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.
For further information, visit the Company's website at www.searchlightresources.com or contact:
Searchlight Resources Inc.
Alf Stewart, VP Corporate Development
(604) 331-9326
info@searchlightresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Searchlight Resources Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745584/Searchlight-Resources-Receives-TSXV-Approval-for-Purchase-of-the-Bootleg-Gold-Property

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.