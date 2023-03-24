Anzeige
Freitag, 24.03.2023
WKN: A2N9D9 ISIN: US60770K1079 Ticker-Symbol: 0QF 
Tradegate
24.03.23
11:58 Uhr
139,58 Euro
+1,28
+0,93 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
Moderna, Inc.: Moderna to Host Fourth Annual Virtual Vaccines Day on April 11, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it will present its Vaccines Day for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Moderna's Vaccines Day will include presentations from management and key opinion leaders (KOLs) on Moderna's mRNA vaccines and key considerations for vaccine development. A live webcast will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for one year following the presentation.

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio and integrated manufacturing facilities that allow for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past eight years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743659/Moderna-to-Host-Fourth-Annual-Virtual-Vaccines-Day-on-April-11-2023

