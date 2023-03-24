Anzeige
Freitag, 24.03.2023
24.03.2023 | 13:00
Capita plc - Notice of AGM and Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Capita plc - Notice of AGM and Annual Report and Accounts 2023

PR Newswire

London, March 24

24 March 2023

Capita plc (the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Capita plc announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday11 May 2023 at the Company's offices, at 4th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. Full details of how shareholders can attend the AGM are included in the Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The AGM Notice and Annual Report are also available on the Company's website: www.capita.com/investors.

In addition, in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

  1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Annual Report")
  2. Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice")

The Company confirms that, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5 (1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5, is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report available on the National Storage Mechanism.

Contact:

Claire Denton
Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary
020 7799 1525

