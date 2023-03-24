Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") a leading provider of traceability software and strategic sourcing solutions, today announced the launch of a new reseller program designed to expand the reach of the BIX Platform into new markets with its first reseller, PLNT Industries Inc. of Edmonton, Alberta.

"The BIX Platform is an important part of how PLNT Industries intends to rebrand and scale up programs for bio-industrial production in Edmonton and beyond," says Chris Olson, Director. "After piloting the platform over the past few years, we are eager to help take it to other bio-industrial organizations to support making verifiable product claims and to help launch the TrustBIX reseller program."

TrustBIX's new reseller program is designed to enable TrustBIX resellers to offer the BIX Platform, including its recently announced BIX Origin and BIX Impact modules, to customers who may not have been able to access them before. The program will provide a range of benefits to participants including:

Access to TrustBIX's suite of innovation software solutions;

Training and support to ensure resellers have the knowledge and skills required to sell TrustBIX's solutions effectively;

Marketing collateral and sales tools to help resellers promote TrustBIX's solutions to their customers; and

Competitive pricing and commission structures to ensure resellers can make a healthy profit while offering customers great value.

"The launch of this program is part of our growth strategy, and is expected to enable us to reach new customers and expand our market share in key regions and new non-livestock markets," said Tom Ogaranko, CIO, TrustBIX. "By partnering with resellers who have existing relationships and expertise in specific markets, we can offer our solutions to a much broader market."

The reseller program is open to businesses of all sizes, and TrustBIX is actively seeking new reseller partners to join the program. To learn more about the program reach out to TrustBIX at info@trustbix.com.

ABOUT PLNT INDUSTRIES INC.

Founded in Edmonton in 2023, the principals of PLNT Industries have been scaling up the bio industrial pilot projects conducted at the AllWest Demolition Bio Industrial park since 2019. PLNT Industries upcycles biomass and wood waste into value added bioproducts like biochar. The Edmonton facility uses the BIX platform to verify product quality for its customers.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

The Company's Insight technology offers an edge-to-enterprise supply chain solution that brings asset situational awareness to dealers, equipment fleets, and civil construction managers. The platform allows for the tracking, protection, and identification of movement of assets using self-powered and self-reporting cellular tags and cloud-based suite of tools.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow TrustBIX on Twitter @TrustBIX_Inc, LinkedIn TrustBIX and Facebook @TrustBIXInc.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159692